Facts

16:24 13.06.2020

EP warns against political persecution of Poroshenko

1 min read
EP warns against political persecution of Poroshenko

The case of former fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will be closely followed in the European Parliament.

This is outlined in a statement in connection with charges against Poroshenko signed by Chair of the European Parliament Delegation to the EU-Ukraine Parliamentary Association Committee Witold Jan Waszczykowski, Chair of the European Parliament Delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly Andrius Kubilius, and Vice-Chair of the European Parliament Delegation to the EU-Ukraine Parliamentary Association Committee Traian Băsescu.

"The European Parliament has advocated for Ukraine's European perspective on numerous occasions, including in resolutions. This house considers Ukraine as a part of our European family, not merely due to geopolitical reasons but also because our societies share the same values. Through our Association Agreement, we are committed to a close and lasting relationship that is based on respect for democratic principles, the rule of law, good governance, human rights and fundamental freedoms," the MPs said in the statement.

"The case of former President Poroshenko will be closely followed in this house," they said.

Tags: #poroshenko #ep
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:18 11.06.2020
Zelensky about talk with Poroshenko: He offered some kind of assistance to country, but I don't believe him, impossible to agree with him

Zelensky about talk with Poroshenko: He offered some kind of assistance to country, but I don't believe him, impossible to agree with him

16:13 10.06.2020
Petition being prepared to detain Poroshenko – PGO

Petition being prepared to detain Poroshenko – PGO

13:24 10.06.2020
Poroshenko is suspected of impelling SVR head to exceed his authority – PGO

Poroshenko is suspected of impelling SVR head to exceed his authority – PGO

10:03 10.06.2020
Poroshenko's party says collected over 70 signatures of MPs for Shmyhal's government dismissal

Poroshenko's party says collected over 70 signatures of MPs for Shmyhal's government dismissal

18:00 04.06.2020
Court orders Poroshenko's compulsory appearance at SBI for questioning on June 10

Court orders Poroshenko's compulsory appearance at SBI for questioning on June 10

16:15 03.06.2020
'Case about 43 paintings' was opened based on publication – Poroshenko's lawyer

'Case about 43 paintings' was opened based on publication – Poroshenko's lawyer

14:16 03.06.2020
SBI summons Poroshenko for questioning as witness in case of wiretapping intl talks

SBI summons Poroshenko for questioning as witness in case of wiretapping intl talks

13:59 27.05.2020
SBI used special unit in Honchar Museum because investigators blocked, force not used –statement

SBI used special unit in Honchar Museum because investigators blocked, force not used –statement

18:04 20.05.2020
President Zelensky demonstrates his personal interest in criminal cases against Poroshenko – Novikov

President Zelensky demonstrates his personal interest in criminal cases against Poroshenko – Novikov

12:14 20.05.2020
Zelensky: Law enforcement officers should verify info about Biden's alleged influence on Poroshenko

Zelensky: Law enforcement officers should verify info about Biden's alleged influence on Poroshenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Bribe of $6 mln offered for closing criminal case involving ex-minister Zlochevsky – NABU director

Burisma Group claims not to be involved in $6 mln bribe case for closing criminal proceedings involving Zlochevsky

Biden family has no relation to $6 mln bribe case – SAPO chief

Ukraine has 753 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – NSDC

Germany, France must clearly say Russia violating Minsk agreements – Volker

LATEST

Council of Experts on Energy Security established at NSDC

Bribe of $6 mln offered for closing criminal case involving ex-minister Zlochevsky – NABU director

Burisma Group claims not to be involved in $6 mln bribe case for closing criminal proceedings involving Zlochevsky

Canada welcomes Ukraine as NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner

Biden family has no relation to $6 mln bribe case – SAPO chief

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukraine has 753 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – NSDC

Germany, France must clearly say Russia violating Minsk agreements – Volker

Ukraine becomes participant of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

Prosecutor's office in Kyiv summons PrivatBank board members for questioning on proceedings to pay $250 mln to Surkis brothers' offshore companies

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD