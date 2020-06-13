EP warns against political persecution of Poroshenko

The case of former fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will be closely followed in the European Parliament.

This is outlined in a statement in connection with charges against Poroshenko signed by Chair of the European Parliament Delegation to the EU-Ukraine Parliamentary Association Committee Witold Jan Waszczykowski, Chair of the European Parliament Delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly Andrius Kubilius, and Vice-Chair of the European Parliament Delegation to the EU-Ukraine Parliamentary Association Committee Traian Băsescu.

"The European Parliament has advocated for Ukraine's European perspective on numerous occasions, including in resolutions. This house considers Ukraine as a part of our European family, not merely due to geopolitical reasons but also because our societies share the same values. Through our Association Agreement, we are committed to a close and lasting relationship that is based on respect for democratic principles, the rule of law, good governance, human rights and fundamental freedoms," the MPs said in the statement.

"The case of former President Poroshenko will be closely followed in this house," they said.