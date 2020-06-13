Facts

11:52 13.06.2020

Ukraine has 753 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – NSDC

A significant increase in new COVID-19 cases has been recorded in Ukraine for the third day in a row.

As of Saturday morning, a new all-time high number of cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours, 753. Ten fatalities and 409 recoveries have also been recorded, according to the report posted on the website of the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) coronavirus epidemic monitoring system.

A total of 683 new cases were reported on Friday, 689 on June 11, 525 on June 10, and 394 on June 9.

According to the NSDC, a total of cases cumulatively exceeded over 30,000 and reached 30,506 as of Saturday morning, 13,976 people recovered and 880 died.

A total of 15,659 active coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine now, 334 more than on the previous day.

The largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was recorded in Lviv region, 132, Zakarpattia region, 77, and in Kyiv City, 72.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that 72 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

"To date, the capital has already seen 3,838 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Two patients have died. Two medics, among others, got infected," Klitschko said on his Telegram channel, adding that the number of recoveries reached 32 over the past day.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
