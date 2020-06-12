Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 16 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, with three Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"As a result of the enemy shelling attacks, two servicemen of the Joint Forces were wounded and another one sustained combat-related injuries in enemy shelling," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Friday.

Russian-led forces opened fire, employing proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various types, UAVs, heavy machine guns, sniper rifles, and small arms.

Ukrainian positions near the town of Maryinka, and the villages of Novomykhailivka, Hnutove, Novotroyitske, Chermalyk, Pavlopil, Orikhove, Khutir Vilny, Krymske, Novo-Oleksandrivka, and Luhanske came under attacks.