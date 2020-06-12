Facts

11:46 12.06.2020

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

1 min read
Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 16 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, with three Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"As a result of the enemy shelling attacks, two servicemen of the Joint Forces were wounded and another one sustained combat-related injuries in enemy shelling," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Friday.

Russian-led forces opened fire, employing proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various types, UAVs, heavy machine guns, sniper rifles, and small arms.

Ukrainian positions near the town of Maryinka, and the villages of Novomykhailivka, Hnutove, Novotroyitske, Chermalyk, Pavlopil, Orikhove, Khutir Vilny, Krymske, Novo-Oleksandrivka, and Luhanske came under attacks.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:45 11.06.2020
Work of TCG adjourned until June 15 for technical reasons

Work of TCG adjourned until June 15 for technical reasons

10:41 11.06.2020
Ukraine insists on full ceasefire in Donbas, suggests holding additional TCG meeting to make progress in disengagement of forces

Ukraine insists on full ceasefire in Donbas, suggests holding additional TCG meeting to make progress in disengagement of forces

09:32 11.06.2020
Ukraine ready to open two new checkpoints in Donbas, TCG's humanitarian group discussed opening of closed for lockdown checkpoints in adaptive mode – president's office

Ukraine ready to open two new checkpoints in Donbas, TCG's humanitarian group discussed opening of closed for lockdown checkpoints in adaptive mode – president's office

14:34 09.06.2020
Zelensky about situation in Donbas: I have 'an ocean of information,' no need to respond to those 'in the lake'

Zelensky about situation in Donbas: I have 'an ocean of information,' no need to respond to those 'in the lake'

09:26 09.06.2020
Checkpoints in JFO area partially open from June 10 – HQ

Checkpoints in JFO area partially open from June 10 – HQ

14:42 03.06.2020
Yermak informs Berlin that Russia-occupation armed forces in Donbas continue using prohibited weapons, of 33 Ukrainian soldiers killed in December

Yermak informs Berlin that Russia-occupation armed forces in Donbas continue using prohibited weapons, of 33 Ukrainian soldiers killed in December

11:44 03.06.2020
Ukraine gives evidence to Germany of presence of Russian armed forces in Donbas

Ukraine gives evidence to Germany of presence of Russian armed forces in Donbas

11:19 03.06.2020
Russia-led armed groups in Donbas intentionally shell Armed Forces using artillery deployed in residential blocks – JFO

Russia-led armed groups in Donbas intentionally shell Armed Forces using artillery deployed in residential blocks – JFO

10:11 03.06.2020
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

16:20 02.06.2020
Ukrainian soldier wounded near Maryinka – JFO

Ukrainian soldier wounded near Maryinka – JFO

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky wants to return Crimean issue on agenda, as war in Donbas began in Crimea – conversation with Swedish PM

Zelensky's spouse reports her positive test for COVID-19, while president has negative result

Zelensky appoints new Zaporizhia region governor

Bohdan says Zelensky traded dreams about 'a country of happy people' without corruption for a 'warm bath' and allows himself to be manipulated

Ukraine committed to preserve SAPO autonomy, NABU independence by providing it with equipment for 'communication interception' – IMF memo

LATEST

Zelensky wants to return Crimean issue on agenda, as war in Donbas began in Crimea – conversation with Swedish PM

Zelensky's spouse reports her positive test for COVID-19, while president has negative result

Zelensky appoints new Zaporizhia region governor

Ukraine's Defense Ministry developing program of transfer to advanced weapons – Taran

Bohdan says Zelensky traded dreams about 'a country of happy people' without corruption for a 'warm bath' and allows himself to be manipulated

Molecular Biology and Genetics Institute developing multi-test systems for diagnosis of COVID-19 during seasonal flu – Liashko

Ukraine committed to preserve SAPO autonomy, NABU independence by providing it with equipment for 'communication interception' – IMF memo

Constitutional Court receives MPs' motion on compliance with Constitution of bank law necessary for cooperation with IMF

Zelensky: U.S. assistance to Ukraine on defense is another sign of strong strategic partnership of countries

U.S. Congress allocates $250 mln to assist Ukraine in defense

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD