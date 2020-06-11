Ukraine ready to open two new checkpoints in Donbas, TCG's humanitarian group discussed opening of closed for lockdown checkpoints in adaptive mode – president's office

During a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for the settlement of the conflict in Donbas on June 10, Ukraine has reaffirmed its readiness to open two new checkpoints on the demarcation line for humanitarian purposes.

"The issue of opening the checkpoints [which were closed for lockdown due to a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak] in the adaptive mode was discussed within the working group for humanitarian issues," the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine said.