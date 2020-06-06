Facts

Avakov reports on operations in Dnipropetrovsk region after incriminating law enforcement officers of Pavlohrad in collaboration with drug dealers

Avakov reports on operations in Dnipropetrovsk region after incriminating law enforcement officers of Pavlohrad in collaboration with drug dealers

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov has said that in the Pavlohrad police department (Dnipropetrovsk region), law enforcement officers, instead of protecting and ensuring the safety of citizens, were engaged in criminal activities.

"The internal security officers of the National Police, the State Bureau of Investigations and the Security Service of Ukraine carried out investigative actions. The result of the investigation is the cooperation of law enforcement agencies with drug dealers and other criminals. From today, we begin total developments in the region," the Liaison Department of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine quoted Avakov as saying.

The minister emphasized that this was not only about the Pavlohrad police department, but also about other law enforcement agencies of the region.

"That is why we will approach this problem in a very comprehensive manner in interaction with all authorities and among ourselves. I'm deeply unsatisfied with the spread of drugs both in the entire Dnipropetrovsk region and in the Pavlohrad district," Avakov emphasized.

