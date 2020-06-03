Facts

09:20 03.06.2020

Ukraine records over past day 483 new cases of COVID-19, eight deaths, 362 recoveries – NSDC

1 min read
Ukraine records over past day 483 new cases of COVID-19, eight deaths, 362 recoveries – NSDC

Some 483 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease have been recorded in Ukraine over the past day as of Wednesday morning, eight people died, and 362 recovered. A day earlier, 328 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported for the previous day, there were about 340 new cases on June 1, about 468 new cases on May 31, and about 393 infected people on May 30.

The number of infected people with cumulative total amounts to 24,823 people, 10,440 people recovered, and 735 people died, the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the Council of National Security and Defense (NSDC) reported on Wednesday morning.

COVID-19 affects 13,648 people in Ukraine now, which is 113 more than the day before.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:34 03.06.2020
South Korea hands 20,000 tests on COVID-19 over to Ukraine – MFA

South Korea hands 20,000 tests on COVID-19 over to Ukraine – MFA

14:04 03.06.2020
IMF meeting to approve new SBA expected before June 10 – Ukrainian PM

IMF meeting to approve new SBA expected before June 10 – Ukrainian PM

12:47 03.06.2020
'Google for Nonprofits' service launched in Ukraine

'Google for Nonprofits' service launched in Ukraine

11:35 30.05.2020
Number of COVID-19 patients exceeds number of recovered in 11 regions of Ukraine

Number of COVID-19 patients exceeds number of recovered in 11 regions of Ukraine

16:04 29.05.2020
Surplus of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment in April reaches $716 mln

Surplus of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment in April reaches $716 mln

16:03 29.05.2020
Ukraine ready to discuss expansion of range of food export to Japan – Economy minister

Ukraine ready to discuss expansion of range of food export to Japan – Economy minister

12:32 29.05.2020
Another 23 coronavirus-infected servicemen identified in Ukrainian Armed Forces – Medical Forces

Another 23 coronavirus-infected servicemen identified in Ukrainian Armed Forces – Medical Forces

09:34 29.05.2020
Ukraine records 429 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 495 recoveries, 10 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine records 429 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 495 recoveries, 10 deaths – NSDC

17:59 27.05.2020
Zelensky signs law to support taxpayers during quarantine restrictions

Zelensky signs law to support taxpayers during quarantine restrictions

12:00 27.05.2020
Cooperation between Ukraine, EU aimed at EU membership through implementation of association agreement until 2025 - national program under the auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission

Cooperation between Ukraine, EU aimed at EU membership through implementation of association agreement until 2025 - national program under the auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to reopen cafes, lift self-isolation for elderly people, allow church services indoors on June 5

Yermak informs Berlin that Russia-occupation armed forces in Donbas continue using prohibited weapons, of 33 Ukrainian soldiers killed in December

SBI summons Poroshenko for questioning as witness in case of wiretapping intl talks

We'll launch domestic flights from June 5, intl flights from June 15 – Shmyhal

'Google for Nonprofits' service launched in Ukraine

LATEST

Ukraine to reopen cafes, lift self-isolation for elderly people, allow church services indoors on June 5

Yermak informs Berlin that Russia-occupation armed forces in Donbas continue using prohibited weapons, of 33 Ukrainian soldiers killed in December

SBI summons Poroshenko for questioning as witness in case of wiretapping intl talks

We'll launch domestic flights from June 5, intl flights from June 15 – Shmyhal

Leros accuses Yermak, Tyshchenko, Komarnytsky of corruption

Reports allegedly Iran doesn't want to hand over black boxes from UIA's plane to Ukraine not correlate to official stance of Iran

Ukraine gives evidence to Germany of presence of Russian armed forces in Donbas

U.S. disturbed by detention of Ukrainian military by Russian forces on sovereign Ukrainian territory - Embassy

Russia-led armed groups in Donbas intentionally shell Armed Forces using artillery deployed in residential blocks – JFO

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD