Ukraine records over past day 483 new cases of COVID-19, eight deaths, 362 recoveries – NSDC

Some 483 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease have been recorded in Ukraine over the past day as of Wednesday morning, eight people died, and 362 recovered. A day earlier, 328 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported for the previous day, there were about 340 new cases on June 1, about 468 new cases on May 31, and about 393 infected people on May 30.

The number of infected people with cumulative total amounts to 24,823 people, 10,440 people recovered, and 735 people died, the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the Council of National Security and Defense (NSDC) reported on Wednesday morning.

COVID-19 affects 13,648 people in Ukraine now, which is 113 more than the day before.