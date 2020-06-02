Facts

First COVID-19 case registered in Ukraine's Health Ministry – Stepanov

The first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been registered among employees of the Health Ministry of Ukraine, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"Yesterday the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed [for an employee of] the ministry. People who had contacted him were immediately identified in line with the approved action plan. Relevant testing will be carried out today, some people will be self-isolated," he said.

