Zelensky declares UAH 28.6 mln income, pays UAH 3.6 mln taxes to budget in 2019

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has declared his property, income, expenses and financial liabilities for 2019.

"According to the declaration, the income of the head of state and his family in 2019 amounted to UAH 28.602 million. Zelensky's family paid taxes in the amount of UAH 3.6 million to the budget," the presidential press service said.

Since May 2019, Zelensky has not been engaged in entrepreneurial activities and receives salaries exclusively in the state administration. His salary from May to December 2019 amounted to UAH 208,787.

"In the reporting period, an increase in his spouse's salary and a decrease in the salary and business income from the entrepreneurial activities of Volodymyr Zelensky were recorded," the report said.

In particular, in 2019, the president's family received funds in repayment of government domestic loan bonds for a total of UAH 5.1 million and incurred expenses for the acquisition of government bonds in the amount of UAH 5.2 million.

Zelensky declared UAH 4.423 million, which were received from the sale of real estate in Kyiv in Velyka Vasylkivska Street, owned by his wife.

Also, the Zelensky family received UAH 3.2 million for renting an apartment in the UK.

In 2019, the wife of the president, Olena Zelenska, received a loan from the first assistant to the head of state, Serhiy Shefir, in the amount of UAH 5 million. The loan was repaid by the end of the reporting year.

Zelensky in 2019 spent UAH 11.5 million as a contribution to the election fund of the candidate for the president of Ukraine.