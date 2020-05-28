Ukraine records 477 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 444 recoveries, 11 deaths – NSDC

Some 477 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease have been recorded in Ukraine over the past day as of Thursday morning, 11 people died, 444 recovered, while a day earlier 321 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the previous day, about 339 new cases on May 26, and about 259 cases on May 25.

Some 13,274 people are currently infected with COVID-19 in Ukraine, which is 22 more than a day earlier, the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) said on Thursday morning.