Facts

14:09 26.05.2020

Rada attempts to push through absolutely corrupted law on legalization of gambling business – Saakashvili

2 min read
Rada attempts to push through absolutely corrupted law on legalization of gambling business – Saakashvili

Verkhovna Rada has the attempts to push through a corrupt law on the legalization of gambling, said head of the Executive Committee of the National Reforms Council under the President of Ukraine Mikheil Saakashvili, adding that the legalization of gambling could bring $ 500 million a year to the country's budget.

"I see that in parliament there is an attempt by some group to introduce an absolutely corrupt gambling law. On the one hand, the gambling must be legalized...We are between two troubles. It's a misfortune that today it works completely illegally," he said on the television channel Ukraine 24 on Monday evening.

According to Saakashvili, some critics of the legalization of gambling "own their own network of illegal casinos."

He also said that how should the real legalization of the gambling business in Ukraine take place.

"We say: a license is being sold. We go online. It costs so much. I pay money to the state, not to an official, not to a commission, I automatically get a license...We need to remove the officials, we do not create a feeder, the money go directly to the state. The state builds roads, 'big construction' with this money, builds schools, spends on health care, etc...We can get...if we remove the bureaucracy and feeder in an amount of $ 500 million a year," Saakashvili added.

Tags: #rada #saakashvili
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:32 26.05.2020
Ukrainian business needs extra assistance package – Saakashvili

Ukrainian business needs extra assistance package – Saakashvili

13:33 22.05.2020
Georgian FM, ambassador to Ukraine to discuss Tbilisi-Kyiv relations following Saakashvili's appointment on May 25

Georgian FM, ambassador to Ukraine to discuss Tbilisi-Kyiv relations following Saakashvili's appointment on May 25

12:59 20.05.2020
Parliament ratifies Council of Europe Convention on Access to Official Documents

Parliament ratifies Council of Europe Convention on Access to Official Documents

18:24 19.05.2020
Bill on gambling business legalization could be adopted by end of May – Arakhamia

Bill on gambling business legalization could be adopted by end of May – Arakhamia

16:19 19.05.2020
Parliament submits media bill for repeated first reading

Parliament submits media bill for repeated first reading

16:39 16.05.2020
Saakashvili appointed head of executive committee for reforms to enhance reforms in Ukraine – Yermak

Saakashvili appointed head of executive committee for reforms to enhance reforms in Ukraine – Yermak

15:00 15.05.2020
Saakashvili, Yermak discuss plans, cooperation with G7 ambassadors

Saakashvili, Yermak discuss plans, cooperation with G7 ambassadors

10:35 14.05.2020
Ukroboronprom presents its reform plan to Saakashvili

Ukroboronprom presents its reform plan to Saakashvili

14:32 13.05.2020
Rada to work in normal mode from May 18

Rada to work in normal mode from May 18

13:58 13.05.2020
Rada adopts banking law necessary for IMF program, with 270 affirmative votes

Rada adopts banking law necessary for IMF program, with 270 affirmative votes

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court places former Ukraine's Defense Minister Lebedev under in absentia arrest on Maidan executions case

Some 43.3% Kyiv residents say situation in Ukraine developing in wrong direction, 35.4% say disagree – SOCIS survey

Kyiv records 58 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours – Klitschko

Russia-led armed groups worsen situation along humanitarian corridors – State Border Service

Preliminary version of MP Davydenko's death is suicide - Advisor to Interior Minister Shkyriak

LATEST

Court places former Ukraine's Defense Minister Lebedev under in absentia arrest on Maidan executions case

Some 43.3% Kyiv residents say situation in Ukraine developing in wrong direction, 35.4% say disagree – SOCIS survey

Kyiv records 58 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours – Klitschko

Russia still abuses anti-terrorist legislation for political reasons, Kuleba says about case against ATR's Muzhdabaev

Russia-led armed groups worsen situation along humanitarian corridors – State Border Service

Zelensky to take under personal control procurements of individual protective means, hospitals not provided with all necessary so far

G7 ambassadors note importance of continuing corporate governance reforms in state-owned banks for Ukraine

Preliminary version of MP Davydenko's death is suicide - Advisor to Interior Minister Shkyriak

Ukraine records 259 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 126 recoveries, six deaths

Sniper wounds Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas – JFO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD