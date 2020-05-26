Rada attempts to push through absolutely corrupted law on legalization of gambling business – Saakashvili

Verkhovna Rada has the attempts to push through a corrupt law on the legalization of gambling, said head of the Executive Committee of the National Reforms Council under the President of Ukraine Mikheil Saakashvili, adding that the legalization of gambling could bring $ 500 million a year to the country's budget.

"I see that in parliament there is an attempt by some group to introduce an absolutely corrupt gambling law. On the one hand, the gambling must be legalized...We are between two troubles. It's a misfortune that today it works completely illegally," he said on the television channel Ukraine 24 on Monday evening.

According to Saakashvili, some critics of the legalization of gambling "own their own network of illegal casinos."

He also said that how should the real legalization of the gambling business in Ukraine take place.

"We say: a license is being sold. We go online. It costs so much. I pay money to the state, not to an official, not to a commission, I automatically get a license...We need to remove the officials, we do not create a feeder, the money go directly to the state. The state builds roads, 'big construction' with this money, builds schools, spends on health care, etc...We can get...if we remove the bureaucracy and feeder in an amount of $ 500 million a year," Saakashvili added.