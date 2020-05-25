Preliminary version of MP Davydenko's death is suicide - Advisor to Interior Minister Shkyriak

The preliminary version of the death of MP Valeriy Davydenko is suicide, said Zorian Shkiryak, an Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

"The preliminary version is suicide," he wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

Shkyriak noted that the task force of the Kyiv police is working at the scene. "Also, there were head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and head of the Main Department of National Police in Kyiv Andriy Kryshchenko," he said.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko said that the body of Davydenko had been found in his office in Kyiv on Saturday.

"Today in Kyiv, in his own office, in the toilet, the body of MP Valeriy Davydenko has been found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head," Gerashchenko wrote on his Facebook page.