Facts

17:38 23.05.2020

World to face second wave of coronavirus, Ukraine must get ready to it – Zelensky

1 min read
World to face second wave of coronavirus, Ukraine must get ready to it – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has stressed an importance of ensuring prompt procurement of personal protective equipment and equipment to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

As the president's press service reported, at the traditional conference on combating coronavirus on Saturday, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov reported that over 100,000 respirators were brought to Ukraine by plane by one of the national companies, cooperation with the World Bank has been arranged to buy all necessary things, and the next week the contracts for the future procurements will be signed.

"Hospitals, doctors, pharmacies: everywhere there should be masks, disinfectants, equipment. Purchases take too long. It is necessary to look for ways out in order to shorten this process, so that in the future the ministry make purchases faster. We know what a complicated bureaucracy we have got. Find ways to simplify it. Every delay can cost us lives. The world expects second wave of coronavirus is. We coped relatively well with the first, although unfortunately we lost more than 600 lives. W must be prepared with all procedures maintained in the future," Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelensky #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:10 22.05.2020
Kyiv asks govt to allow starting 2nd stage of quarantine relaxation, in particular, resume public transport from 12:00 on May 23, and metro - from May 25

Kyiv asks govt to allow starting 2nd stage of quarantine relaxation, in particular, resume public transport from 12:00 on May 23, and metro - from May 25

10:16 22.05.2020
Adaptive quarantine decree comes into force in Ukraine from May 22 to June 22

Adaptive quarantine decree comes into force in Ukraine from May 22 to June 22

09:38 22.05.2020
Ukraine sees 442 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 358 recoveries, nine deaths – NSDC

Ukraine sees 442 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 358 recoveries, nine deaths – NSDC

18:52 21.05.2020
President signs law No. 1210 on amendments to Tax Code

President signs law No. 1210 on amendments to Tax Code

18:49 21.05.2020
Zelensky signs law on banks necessary for cooperation with IMF

Zelensky signs law on banks necessary for cooperation with IMF

14:43 21.05.2020
Patients with infection diseases in Chernivtsi region to be transported by medical helicopters – Avakov

Patients with infection diseases in Chernivtsi region to be transported by medical helicopters – Avakov

13:27 21.05.2020
Kyiv's surface transport, shops to resume work from May 23, subway from May 25, kindergartens from June 1 – mayor

Kyiv's surface transport, shops to resume work from May 23, subway from May 25, kindergartens from June 1 – mayor

13:17 21.05.2020
Two children, seven medics among 65 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours in Kyiv

Two children, seven medics among 65 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours in Kyiv

11:20 21.05.2020
President of Ukraine, first lady present world leaders with vyshyvankas

President of Ukraine, first lady present world leaders with vyshyvankas

11:06 21.05.2020
US assistance to Ukraine to mitigate COVID-19 crisis increases to $15.5 million

US assistance to Ukraine to mitigate COVID-19 crisis increases to $15.5 million

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

COVID 19

Six regions in Ukraine not prepared for quarantine easing – conference with president

COVID 19

Ukraine sees 432 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 344 recoveries, 17 deaths – NSDC

SUBWAY KYIV

Subway to resume operation in regular mode in Kyiv since May 25, all markets and fairs as well – KCSA

CABINET OF MINISTERS NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE

Cabinet of Ministers announces new contest for head of National Health Service of Ukraine

INDUSTRIAL STATISTICS

Decline in industrial production in Ukraine accelerates to 16.2% in April – statistics

LATEST

Sniper wounds Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas – JFO

Ukraine could share its knowledge, experience with partners to counter cyber attacks – Kuleba

Six regions in Ukraine not prepared for quarantine easing – conference with president

Ukraine sees 432 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 344 recoveries, 17 deaths – NSDC

Subway to resume operation in regular mode in Kyiv since May 25, all markets and fairs as well – KCSA

Cabinet of Ministers announces new contest for head of National Health Service of Ukraine

G7 welcomes Ukraine and IMF reached staff-level agreement on new assistance program

Decline in industrial production in Ukraine accelerates to 16.2% in April – statistics

Checkpoints on Ukraine's border with occupied Crimea to be closed until June 22 - Border Service

Georgian FM, ambassador to Ukraine to discuss Tbilisi-Kyiv relations following Saakashvili's appointment on May 25

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD