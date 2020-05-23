World to face second wave of coronavirus, Ukraine must get ready to it – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has stressed an importance of ensuring prompt procurement of personal protective equipment and equipment to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

As the president's press service reported, at the traditional conference on combating coronavirus on Saturday, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov reported that over 100,000 respirators were brought to Ukraine by plane by one of the national companies, cooperation with the World Bank has been arranged to buy all necessary things, and the next week the contracts for the future procurements will be signed.

"Hospitals, doctors, pharmacies: everywhere there should be masks, disinfectants, equipment. Purchases take too long. It is necessary to look for ways out in order to shorten this process, so that in the future the ministry make purchases faster. We know what a complicated bureaucracy we have got. Find ways to simplify it. Every delay can cost us lives. The world expects second wave of coronavirus is. We coped relatively well with the first, although unfortunately we lost more than 600 lives. W must be prepared with all procedures maintained in the future," Zelensky said.