Ukraine interested in learning U.S. experience in providing mental health services to war veterans

Ukraine takes interest in learning experience of the United States in rendering mental health services to war veterans, the Ministry for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine has said.

"The sides have agreed to continue the cooperation on rendering help to people who passed through a war and revive the healthcare program for seriously injured Ukrainian servicemen at the U.S. rehabilitation centers," the ministry's press service said following an online meeting between Veterans Affairs Minister Serhiy Bessarab and representatives of the Ukrainian American Veterans organization.

The sides decided to build cooperation for Ukrainian mental health specialists to learn experience of their U.S. colleagues who provide veterans with assistance. In particular, a traumatic brain injuries expert, Darren Golovko, said that the organization is ready to organize and hold a training for Ukrainian specialists.