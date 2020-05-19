Facts

12:07 19.05.2020

Ukraine interested in learning U.S. experience in providing mental health services to war veterans

1 min read
Ukraine interested in learning U.S. experience in providing mental health services to war veterans

Ukraine takes interest in learning experience of the United States in rendering mental health services to war veterans, the Ministry for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine has said.

"The sides have agreed to continue the cooperation on rendering help to people who passed through a war and revive the healthcare program for seriously injured Ukrainian servicemen at the U.S. rehabilitation centers," the ministry's press service said following an online meeting between Veterans Affairs Minister Serhiy Bessarab and representatives of the Ukrainian American Veterans organization.

The sides decided to build cooperation for Ukrainian mental health specialists to learn experience of their U.S. colleagues who provide veterans with assistance. In particular, a traumatic brain injuries expert, Darren Golovko, said that the organization is ready to organize and hold a training for Ukrainian specialists.

Tags: #veterans
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:58 24.12.2019
Zelensky signs law that grants status of combat veterans to volunteers

Zelensky signs law that grants status of combat veterans to volunteers

15:22 14.09.2019
Zelensky promises to adopt law on status of veterans in near term

Zelensky promises to adopt law on status of veterans in near term

11:04 23.08.2019
No one will close down Veterans Ministry – Zelensky

No one will close down Veterans Ministry – Zelensky

13:09 29.07.2019
Zelensky greets soldiers, veterans of Special Operations Forces on professional holiday

Zelensky greets soldiers, veterans of Special Operations Forces on professional holiday

15:27 12.06.2019
Government allocates UAH 554 mln for about 500 apartments to war veterans, peacekeeping soldiers, participants in Revolution of Dignity

Government allocates UAH 554 mln for about 500 apartments to war veterans, peacekeeping soldiers, participants in Revolution of Dignity

16:22 18.12.2018
Poroshenko to enact law extending list of fighters for Ukraine's independence in 20th century who are entitled to war veterans' benefits

Poroshenko to enact law extending list of fighters for Ukraine's independence in 20th century who are entitled to war veterans' benefits

14:08 14.11.2018
Cabinet of Ministers establishes State Service for Veterans Affairs

Cabinet of Ministers establishes State Service for Veterans Affairs

11:29 06.04.2015
Benefits to be paid to Ukrainian war veterans, victims of Nazi reprisals

Benefits to be paid to Ukrainian war veterans, victims of Nazi reprisals

15:30 30.10.2013
War veterans will continue get proper social and medical protection, says Yanukovych

War veterans will continue get proper social and medical protection, says Yanukovych

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

MEDICAL REFORM STEPANOV

Second stage of medical reform launch based on specious calculations – health minister

SBU GORDON

SBU: The interview with Poklonskaya, Girkin was the initiative of Gordon and is being studied as possible extra evidence of Russia's aggression against Ukraine

COVID 19 KLITSCHKO

Klitschko reports 38 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyiv, including eight medics, three deaths

GIRKIN POKLONSKAYA GORDON

Gordon says interviews with Girkin, Poklonskaya can be used as materials for trial in The Hague

PGO OKUYEVA

Russian citizen who organized assassination of Okuyeva was notified on suspicion – PGO

LATEST

Parliament submits media bill for repeated first reading

Second stage of medical reform launch based on specious calculations – health minister

SBU: The interview with Poklonskaya, Girkin was the initiative of Gordon and is being studied as possible extra evidence of Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Ukroboronprom tests latest radar station

Klitschko reports 38 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyiv, including eight medics, three deaths

Mayoral candidates need no political party flags – Arakhamia

Gordon says interviews with Girkin, Poklonskaya can be used as materials for trial in The Hague

Russian citizen who organized assassination of Okuyeva was notified on suspicion – PGO

Impossible to stop local elections – Servant of the People

Ukraine registers 260 new cases of coronavirus, 13 deaths, 356 recoveries; thus 12,696 active cases of disease – NSDC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD