Cabinet considering opportunity of launching public transport during next stage of lockdown easing - Shmyhal at Zelensky meeting

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal notes that the government is considering launching public transport during the next phase of the lockdown weakening in Ukraine.

According to the press service of the President of Ukraine, he said this at the traditional daily meeting on combating coronavirus, chaired by Volodymyr Zelensky, on Monday.

"If the decision to open the transport was taken, then the local authorities should be allowed to open it where they see the possibility of ensuring security. People start going to work and they need to be given the opportunity to get there. The main thing is to remember about security," Zelensky said at the meeting.

Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov indicated that now the situation in eight regions does not meet the criteria that would allow the launch of transport there. In particular, not enough testing is done. However, the situation there can be changed within a week, said the head of the Ministry of Health.