11:53 18.05.2020

Ukraine remembers Crimea, to offer separate platform for negotiations on its return - Dpty PM Reznikov

Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov emphasizes that Ukraine is working on the return of all its territories, including Crimea, and will offer a separate platform for negotiations on Crimea.

"First of all, when I visited the president with the prime minister, and I was offered to head this ministry, I immediately asked the question: 'Do I understand it correctly that we are talking about the temporarily occupied Crimea and the temporarily occupied part of Donbas? The answer was: 'Yes, you understand it correctly, so and in no other way,'" he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Reznikov recalled that his first official business trip as reintegration minister was a trip to the Kherson region, on the administrative border line with Crimea, temporarily occupied by Russia.

He also indicated that Ukraine would propose a format for international negotiations on the return of Crimea and is discussing this with its partners.

"There will be a separate platform on Crimea, because the existing Minsk was originally created to solve the Donbas issue - to end Russia's military aggression against Ukraine," the deputy prime minister said.

