Facts

17:11 16.05.2020

Ukrainian authorities to take steps to punish those responsible in UIA plane crash in Iran – MFA

2 min read
Ukrainian authorities to take steps to punish those responsible in UIA plane crash in Iran – MFA

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Enin, Deputy Justice Minister for European Integration Valeria Kolomiets and Deputy Prosecutor General Gyunduz Mamedov held a video meeting with relatives of citizens of Ukraine killed in UIA Flight PS752 crash in Iran.

"We grieve with you, for us this tragedy is very personal. I want to assure you that we will all together take steps to establish the truth, justice and bring those guilty to justice, receive proper reparation and compensation," the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine reported on Friday, citing Enin.

During the meeting, relatives of the victims were provided with information on the course of technical and criminal investigations, cooperation with other affected states, including the analysis of black boxes with the participation of international experts.

"We hope that Iran will move from declarations to practical steps and will immediately ensure compliance with international law, including the decryption of black boxes," Enin said.

As reported, a Boeing 737-800 of Ukraine International Airlines crashed in the vicinity of Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport soon after takeoff on January 8. None of the 167 passengers and nine crewmembers survived the crash. There were eleven citizens of Ukraine, 82 citizens of Iran, 73 of Canada, ten of Sweden, four of Afghanistan, three of Germany, and three of the United Kingdom on board the plane.

Iranian authorities acknowledged on January 11, that the Boeing was downed by the Iranian military by mistake. Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Aerospace Forces Amir Ali Hajizadeh assumed full responsibility for the crash of the Ukrainian plane.

Tags: #iran #plane_crash #mfa #uia
