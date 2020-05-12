Shmyhal hopes Germany during its presidency in EU Council will give signal about European future of Ukraine

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Angela Merkel held their first virtual meeting. Among the issues raised during the discussion were bilateral relations of the two states, cooperation in the economic and energy sectors.

"I hope that Germany, during its EU Council's presidency in the second half of 2020, will give a clear signal about Ukraine's European future," the Prime Minister was quoted as saying by the government's press service following the conference.

Shmyhal also raised an issue of the possibility of obtaining an industrial visa-free regime with the European Union, as well as Ukraine's accession to NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partnership (EOP).

The parties tackled the economic situation, in particular, overcoming the consequences of coronavirus pandemics.

"During the online conference, the sides also raised the issue of the transformation of coal regions. In particular, a possibility to render assistance in the implementation of a pilot project at one of the Ukrainian mines. The Chancellor assured that Germany would be happy to take part in such a project," the message reads.

Apart from that, the Prime Minister of Ukraine expressed hope that cooperation with the IMF under the Stand-by program currently being discussed would allow getting $ 5 billion, of which $ 3.5 billion to replenish 2020 State Budget reserves. Shmyhal expressed hope that the Memorandum of Cooperation with the IMF would be signed by the end of May.