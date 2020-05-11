Facts

15:15 11.05.2020

New York-based law firm pays $11 mln to settle dispute with Tymoshenko

2 min read
New York-based law firm pays $11 mln to settle dispute with Tymoshenko

The New York-based law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has paid $11 million or more to avoid a lawsuit by former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, who blamed the firm for aiding in her political persecution, The New York Time reported on May 10.

"Skadden's Ukraine work, which has already led to federal investigations and steep fines, centered around a report produced by the firm that [former Ukrainian President] Mr. [Viktor] Yanukovych's allies used to try to justify his government's treatment of Ms. Tymoshenko, a leading rival of Mr. Yanukovych. She was imprisoned starting in 2011 on abuse of office charges that the international community widely condemned as politically motivated," it said.

The New York Times said referring to people familiar with the settlement that Skadden paid $11 million or more to settle the case before a lawsuit was filed.

"Funds from the settlement appear to have been passed through [law firm] Reid Collins to Ms. Tymoshenko and [Tymoshenko's lawyer] Mr. [Serhiy] Vlasenko. That arrangement appears to be reflected in records filed by Ms. Tymoshenko and Mr. Vlasenko with the Ukrainian government, which show that they each received about $5.5 million from Reid Collins between July and last month," reads the article.

According to The New York Times, the records do not mention Skadden. In his filings, Vlasenko characterized the money as "foreign income." Tymoshenko described it in a filing this month as "compensation for the damage caused by the political repression of 2011-2014, which was received in the United States at the stage of precourt settlement."

Tags: #tymoshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:42 07.09.2019
Tymoshenko: release of Ukrainians is best news of year

Tymoshenko: release of Ukrainians is best news of year

13:51 25.07.2019
Volker, Tymoshenko discuss results of parliamentary elections, reforms implementation

Volker, Tymoshenko discuss results of parliamentary elections, reforms implementation

07:06 22.07.2019
Composition of parliamentary coalition depends on Zelensky – Tymoshenko

Composition of parliamentary coalition depends on Zelensky – Tymoshenko

16:29 08.07.2019
Tymoshenko blames initiative of holding TV link with Russian channel on ex-president Poroshenko

Tymoshenko blames initiative of holding TV link with Russian channel on ex-president Poroshenko

16:28 29.06.2019
Ukrainians see Boiko, Tymoshenko and Groysman as future PM candidates

Ukrainians see Boiko, Tymoshenko and Groysman as future PM candidates

11:15 29.06.2019
Ukraine needs new constitution

Ukraine needs new constitution

20:59 21.06.2019
Batkivschyna Party reports crime to SBI over "artificial bankruptcy" of Ukraine's gas transport system – Tymoshenko

Batkivschyna Party reports crime to SBI over "artificial bankruptcy" of Ukraine's gas transport system – Tymoshenko

18:44 21.06.2019
Tymoshenko advocates common rules for all entrepreneurs

Tymoshenko advocates common rules for all entrepreneurs

14:02 21.06.2019
Tymoshenko in favor of broad coalition in parliament after early elections

Tymoshenko in favor of broad coalition in parliament after early elections

16:50 18.06.2019
Tymoshenko asks Zelensky to check and stop attempt to bring Ukraine's GTS to artificial bankruptcy

Tymoshenko asks Zelensky to check and stop attempt to bring Ukraine's GTS to artificial bankruptcy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

RUSSIA JFO

Ukrainian serviceman wounded in shelling by Russia-occupation forces near Krymske

STEPANOV CORONAVIRUS

Ukraine registers 375 COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours, 85 people recovered, 17 people died

COVID 19

Quarantine restrictions mitigation begins in Ukraine

JFO

Four Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 15 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

ZELENSKY CITIZENS

Zelensky vows to let all Ukrainian migrant workers leave country if there's diplomatic request for them

LATEST

Poltava region doctors receive UAH 21,000 each for fight against COVID-19 in March

Russia records second largest number of COVID-19 cases worldwide following U.S.

Ukroboronprom supplies more than 300 armored vehicles to military since year start

Parliament to adopt banking bill at extraordinary meeting on Wednesday – Korniyenko

Health Ministry initiates increase in salaries to Ukrainian health workers from July 1

Ukrainian serviceman wounded in shelling by Russia-occupation forces near Krymske

Ukraine registers 375 COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours, 85 people recovered, 17 people died

Quarantine restrictions mitigation begins in Ukraine

Ukrainian medical drugs for treatment of COVID-19 being tested in Germany – ambassador

Four Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 15 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD