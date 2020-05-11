Zelensky: Saakashvili created modern customs service in Georgia, he has 'strong investment ties', we discussed pension reform

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said what he expects from work of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili as head of the Executive Committee for Reforms under the president of Ukraine.

"During the tears of Saakashvili's presidency in Georgia, he really created a modern customs service and overcome corruption. The second thing is that he has rather strong investment ties. We have discussed pension reform which it is time to launch in Ukraine," he said during a working visit to Zakarpattia region on May 9.