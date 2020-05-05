COVID-19 illness toll in Kyiv grows by 48 people in 24 hours – Klitschko

Over past 24 hours, Kyiv confirmed 48 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), thus 24 persons more than for the previous day.

"Over the past 24 hours, another 48 people have laboratory confirmed coronavirus. There are two doctors among them. One case, unfortunately, is fatal. Today, there are 1,583 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyiv. Twenty eight of people died," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at an online press conference on Tuesday.

Among the cases of illness on the day of May 4, 22 women aged 18 to 73 years, 22 men aged 25 to 81 years, and four children – a girl 13 years old, boys 4, 12 and 16 years old.

Eight people were hospitalized in hospitals, the rest are treated in self-isolation under the supervision of doctors.

Eleven people recovered in 24 hours. In total, from the beginning of the pandemic in Kyiv, 91 people recovered after COVID-19.