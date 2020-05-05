Facts

13:45 05.05.2020

COVID-19 illness toll in Kyiv grows by 48 people in 24 hours – Klitschko

1 min read
COVID-19 illness toll in Kyiv grows by 48 people in 24 hours – Klitschko

Over past 24 hours, Kyiv confirmed 48 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), thus 24 persons more than for the previous day.

"Over the past 24 hours, another 48 people have laboratory confirmed coronavirus. There are two doctors among them. One case, unfortunately, is fatal. Today, there are 1,583 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyiv. Twenty eight of people died," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at an online press conference on Tuesday.

Among the cases of illness on the day of May 4, 22 women aged 18 to 73 years, 22 men aged 25 to 81 years, and four children – a girl 13 years old, boys 4, 12 and 16 years old.

Eight people were hospitalized in hospitals, the rest are treated in self-isolation under the supervision of doctors.

Eleven people recovered in 24 hours. In total, from the beginning of the pandemic in Kyiv, 91 people recovered after COVID-19.

Tags: #covid_19 #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:15 05.05.2020
EU ambassadors approve EC's proposal to allocate EUR 1.2 bln to Ukraine to overcome economic consequences of COVID-19 pandemic

EU ambassadors approve EC's proposal to allocate EUR 1.2 bln to Ukraine to overcome economic consequences of COVID-19 pandemic

15:16 05.05.2020
Positive dynamics in pandemic spread registered week before quarantine easing, restrictions still to be maintained – Zelensky

Positive dynamics in pandemic spread registered week before quarantine easing, restrictions still to be maintained – Zelensky

14:43 05.05.2020
U.S. aid to Ukraine in face of COVID-19 pandemic rises up to $14.5 mln – embassy

U.S. aid to Ukraine in face of COVID-19 pandemic rises up to $14.5 mln – embassy

12:28 05.05.2020
Quarantine in Ukraine probably will be extended to May 22 with requisite changes – PM

Quarantine in Ukraine probably will be extended to May 22 with requisite changes – PM

11:15 05.05.2020
Coronavirus rate grows by 366 cases, 13 deaths, 256 recoveries in Ukraine over past 24 hours –Health ministry

Coronavirus rate grows by 366 cases, 13 deaths, 256 recoveries in Ukraine over past 24 hours –Health ministry

15:43 04.05.2020
Quarantine in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk regions after May 11 to be tougher than in other regions – govt

Quarantine in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk regions after May 11 to be tougher than in other regions – govt

14:43 04.05.2020
Stepanov: We don't register decrease in COVID-19 incidence rate, but develop criteria for adaptive quarantine

Stepanov: We don't register decrease in COVID-19 incidence rate, but develop criteria for adaptive quarantine

13:36 04.05.2020
Restrictive measures to operate until May 11 in Ukraine, but preparation for quitting quarantine starts this week – Zelensky

Restrictive measures to operate until May 11 in Ukraine, but preparation for quitting quarantine starts this week – Zelensky

13:07 04.05.2020
Largest number of COVID-19 new cases detected in Chernivtsi, Kyiv regions over past day – Health Ministry

Largest number of COVID-19 new cases detected in Chernivtsi, Kyiv regions over past day – Health Ministry

15:43 01.05.2020
Markets should open today, but they will function according to clear rules – officials

Markets should open today, but they will function according to clear rules – officials

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

RADA

Arakhamia registers decree on quarantine end in Rada from May 18

EU COVID 19 FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

EU ambassadors approve EC's proposal to allocate EUR 1.2 bln to Ukraine to overcome economic consequences of COVID-19 pandemic

HUMANITARIAN AID INDIA

India gives Ukraine 30,000 tablets of antiviral medication – MFA

ZELENSKY DONBAS TCG

Reznikov becomes first deputy head of Ukraine's delegation to TCG on Donbas

ZELENSKY MEDICAL REFORM

Zelensky calls all profile officials for prompt solutions of how to improve medical reform

LATEST

Arakhamia registers decree on quarantine end in Rada from May 18

Health minister's statement to review reform means de facto denial of reform – ex-deputy minister

India gives Ukraine 30,000 tablets of antiviral medication – MFA

Health minister: extra UAH 11 bln required to increase salaries of doctors

Reznikov becomes first deputy head of Ukraine's delegation to TCG on Donbas

Zelensky calls all profile officials for prompt solutions of how to improve medical reform

No corruption in President's Office, scandal with records was planned operation – Yermak

President's office doesn't offer initiatives to change NABU director – Yermak

Yermak hopes local elections held nationwide, including in Russia-occupied territories of Donbas in Oct

TCG Consultative Council could include only Ukrainian citizens from certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions who were not in war, committed no crimes – Yermak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD