Facts

15:43 04.05.2020

Quarantine in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk regions after May 11 to be tougher than in other regions – govt

2 min read
Quarantine restrictions in the regions, which are the leaders in the number of COVID-19 cases, will be tougher than in general all over the state, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said during a government meeting on Monday.

"On May 11, it will be necessary to convene commissions in the regions, to hold the National Commission on Technological and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations and to make a decision depending on the situation as of May 11 in the three leading regions (according to the incidence of COVID-19) regarding introducing of the certain quarantine restrictions in the regions where the epidemiological situation is worse than in the whole country. We will use such an adoptive quarantine mechanism during the year," he added.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov, for his part, reported about elaboration of the clear criteria of adoptive quarantine.

"We want to propose criteria for adoptive quarantine. We have Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions with a very high incidence rate and a very large number of diseases registered every day. Of course, we cannot afford such ease as in other areas. Here we need an adoptive quarantine mechanism: if somewhere we open a large variety of means of trade, somewhere there should be less. We will continue to analyze the situation: if we see a negative trend, we will narrow the restrictions," he said.

Tags: #covid_19 #shmyhal
