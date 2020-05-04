Facts

Legislation that would compromise independence of Ukraine's anticorruption institutions threatens the country's reform trajectory, support of intl community – G7 Ambassadors

Legislation that would compromise the independence of Ukraine's anticorruption institutions threatens the country's reform trajectory, and the support of the international community, the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Ukraine said.

"U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK, and the EU continue our support for Ukraine's independent anticorruption institutions, and their commitment to fighting corruption at the highest levels. Our commitment is rooted in the demands expressed by the Ukrainian people during the Revolution of Dignity and every day since. Legislation that would compromise the independence of these institutions threatens Ukraine's reform trajectory, and the support of the international community," a statement by the G7 Ambassadors posted on Twitter on Monday reads.

As reported, the parliamentary committee on law enforcement recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt bill No. 3133 "On Amending Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Enhancing Anti-Corruption Effectiveness in Separate Law Enforcement and Other Government Agencies" at the first reading this week. Its authors propose correcting inaccuracies in the laws "On state protection of state authorities of Ukraine and officials," "On the prosecutor's office," "On NABU," "On the State Bureau of Investigations," and also bring the concepts used in these laws into line with the provisions of the law "On the Corruption Prevention."

It is proposed, in particular, to supplement the law "On NABU" with the provision that one of the grounds for dismissing the NABU director (Artem Sytnyk from the moment of its founding) is the entry into force of a court decision on bringing him to administrative responsibility for an offense related to corruption.

