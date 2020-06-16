Economy

16:52 16.06.2020

Rada wants to ban companies involved in employment abroad to receive money from potential employers

The Verkhovna Rada has passed at first reading bill No. 2365 on protecting migrant workers and fighting against fraud in employment abroad.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported that a total of 248 MPs backed the document.

According to an explanatory note, the bill proposes to prohibit companies working in the field of international employment from receiving funds from a potential applicant for employment abroad.

The authors of this initiative also see the need to introduce administrative liability for violation of the ban on the collection of any fees, commissions and other fees for mediation in employment in Ukraine or abroad by companies working in the field of international employment from citizens.

For this offense, it is proposed to introduce a fine in the amount of from 2,000 to 5,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (from UAH 34,000 to UAH 85,000).

