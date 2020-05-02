Facts

12:43 02.05.2020

Another 9,623 coronavirus cases recorded in Russia over past 24 hours, totaling 124,054 – operative response HQ

Another 9,623 new coronavirus infection cases have been recorded in Russia over the past 24 hours, having set a new record for the third day in a row, the federal coronavirus operative response headquarters said.

"Another 9,623 coronavirus infection COVID-19 cases have been recorded in 83 regions of Russia over the past 24 hours, including 4,488 cases (46.6%) without clinical symptoms, which were uncovered proactively," the HQ said in a bulletin on Saturday.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases identified nationwide to 124,054 (+8.4%), it said.

The number of new coronavirus cases recorded on May 1 was over 7,900. The day before, on April 30, the daily growth exceeded 7,000 for the first time during the pandemic.

Moscow alone has recorded 5,358 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of such diagnoses in the city to 62,658, it said.

Fifty-seven COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in Russia over the past 24 hours, including 37 in Moscow alone. The number of fatalities nationwide declined from 96 on May 1, 101 on April 30 and 108 on April 29.

The total number of COVID-19-related fatalities recorded in Russia has reached 1,222.

As many as 1,793 people earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 have been discharged from hospital over the past 24 hours, including 608 in Moscow alone. The total number of people who recovered nationwide has reached 15,013.

