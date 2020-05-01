Facts

13:21 01.05.2020

World Bank approves issue of $150 mln to Ukraine to support low-income people amid COVID-19 pandemic

2 min read
World Bank approves issue of $150 mln to Ukraine to support low-income people amid COVID-19 pandemic

The World Bank board of directors on May 1 approved additional financing for Ukraine in the amount of $150 million under the project for modernization of the system of social support for the population of Ukraine with the aim of expanding and improving social assistance to low-income families, the need for which increased due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

"Thousands of Ukrainian families are already facing difficulty paying for housing and utility services because people are losing their incomes. Pensioners can't afford to buy even basic medicines and food due to rising prices. It is important to help those people by making social payments swifter and more targeted. The additional financing will also support start-up grants for small businesses, known in Ukraine as the "Hand of Help," which will support the poor in learning new skills, finding a job, or opening a business," Alex Kremer, the World Bank Acting Country Director for Belarus, Moldova, and Ukraine, said.

"Hand of Help is an initiative developed by the World Bank and Ukraine's Ministry of Social Policy. During 2017-2018, under the ongoing Social Safety Nets Modernization Project, micro financing was provided to support people who were internally displaced as a result of the conflict in Donbas, as well as the poorest among the population. Thanks to the project, 230 people have started new businesses in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Lviv regions, and in some territorial communities in Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, and Donetsk," the report on the bank's website says.

"Some $50 million of this additional financing will be used as part of Ukraine's emergency response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. These funds will help ensure larger amounts and faster disbursement of cash transfers via the country's Guaranteed Minimum Income and Housing and Utilities Subsidy programs. One-off cash transfers will also be provided to the elderly and people with disabilities," according to the document.

Tags: #covid_19 #world_bank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:05 01.05.2020
COVID-19 situation in Ukraine allows to ease quarantine on May 11 – Health minister

COVID-19 situation in Ukraine allows to ease quarantine on May 11 – Health minister

11:55 01.05.2020
Hotbed of COVID-19 detected in two dormitories in Kyiv, they closed for quarantine – mayor

Hotbed of COVID-19 detected in two dormitories in Kyiv, they closed for quarantine – mayor

11:31 01.05.2020
Coronavirus rate grows by 455 cases, 11 patients die in Ukraine in past 24 hours - monitoring

Coronavirus rate grows by 455 cases, 11 patients die in Ukraine in past 24 hours - monitoring

09:41 29.04.2020
Ukraine records 456 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 11 deaths, 111 recoveries – Health minister

Ukraine records 456 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 11 deaths, 111 recoveries – Health minister

18:24 27.04.2020
Second, third or fourth stages of finishing quarantine may start simultaneously in Ukraine – Shmyhal

Second, third or fourth stages of finishing quarantine may start simultaneously in Ukraine – Shmyhal

14:12 27.04.2020
More than 280 indoor grocery markets may be opened by week's end subject to security measures – Zelensky meeting

More than 280 indoor grocery markets may be opened by week's end subject to security measures – Zelensky meeting

12:12 27.04.2020
Stepanov: We intend to soon increase number of PCR tests per day to 8,000-10,000

Stepanov: We intend to soon increase number of PCR tests per day to 8,000-10,000

09:38 27.04.2020
Ukraine faces 392 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with total number of infections of 9,009, 220 deaths, 864 recoveries – Health Ministry

Ukraine faces 392 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with total number of infections of 9,009, 220 deaths, 864 recoveries – Health Ministry

14:45 24.04.2020
UNICEF, Microsoft launch global education platform in Ukraine for overcoming education crisis during COVID-19

UNICEF, Microsoft launch global education platform in Ukraine for overcoming education crisis during COVID-19

19:08 23.04.2020
Cabinet to consider co-financing of National Health Service by UAH 15.8 bln to combat COVID-19 – President's Office deputy head

Cabinet to consider co-financing of National Health Service by UAH 15.8 bln to combat COVID-19 – President's Office deputy head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NORMANDY FOUR KULEBA

Normandy Four foreign ministers discuss need for unrestricted access of OSCE, ICRC to occupied territories – Kuleba

COVID 19 UKRAINE

COVID-19 situation in Ukraine allows to ease quarantine on May 11 – Health minister

JFO

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas since early day – JFO HQ

COVID 19 KYIV

Hotbed of COVID-19 detected in two dormitories in Kyiv, they closed for quarantine – mayor

COVID 19 UKRAINE

Coronavirus rate grows by 455 cases, 11 patients die in Ukraine in past 24 hours - monitoring

LATEST

Normandy Four foreign ministers discuss need for unrestricted access of OSCE, ICRC to occupied territories – Kuleba

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas since early day – JFO HQ

Normandy Format summit in Berlin still on agenda, tasks must be fulfilled first – Kuleba

Deadlines to register for Unified entrance exam on foreign language, Unified professional entrance test postponed, registration to be carried out online - Education Ministry

Covid-19 pandemic doesn't justify failure to implement Ukraine agreements - German FM

Kuleba calls on Lavrov to activate work aimed at releasing prisoners in Russia, Crimea

PACE June session postponed - MP Honcharenko

Zelensky backs Duda's idea to enhance cooperation between European countries to overcome COVID-19, other challenges

Rada appeals to foreign parliaments, assemblies of intl organizations with a call to condemn ongoing Russian aggression

Working group finalizes drafting bill on nationwide referendum – Rada chair deputy head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD