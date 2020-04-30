Facts

18:39 30.04.2020

Normandy Format summit in Berlin still on agenda, tasks must be fulfilled first – Kuleba


A summit in the Normandy Format (Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia) in Berlin remains on the agenda, although the tasks set during the summit in Paris must be fulfilled first, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"There is no doubt that it is necessary to hold the Berlin summit, but it is also obvious that we have to approach it with specific developments, with the fulfilled tasks, which had been set during the summit in Paris, and with an understanding of what kind of results we expect from the Berlin summit," he told an online briefing following a meeting with the foreign ministers of the Normandy Four countries on Thursday.

He also emphasized that "nobody obviously wants to hold a summit just for the sake of it."

"Definitely, nobody has removed the summit from the agenda, but still we are yet to overcome a way towards it," the minister said.

According to Kuleba, "as soon as there are results, we will have reasons to talk about a summit," although it is too soon to schedule it for a specific time.

As reported, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kuleba held a video conference on Thursday.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met last time in the Normandy Format in Paris on December 9, 2019, when they concluded a number of agreements on a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbas.

