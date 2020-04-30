Facts

18:11 30.04.2020

Kuleba calls on Lavrov to activate work aimed at releasing prisoners in Russia, Crimea

Kuleba calls on Lavrov to activate work aimed at releasing prisoners in Russia, Crimea

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a video conference with the foreign ministers of the Normandy Four countries (Germany, France, Russia, Ukraine) declared the need for the release of Ukrainians who are illegally detained in Russia, as well as in the occupied Crimea. He appealed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with an appeal to carry out active work with a view to their release.

"And, of course, we paid attention to the issue of the exchange of held individuals, welcomed the exchanges that have already taken place, but, of course, we are still far from implementing the formula for exchanging 'all for all,' so we need to move forward. Here Russia and Ukraine should continue to interact. And I separately emphasized - I took the opportunity during our conversation to raise the issue of the release of Ukrainians who are being held in Russia, as well as in Russia-occupied Crimea. I appealed to my Russian colleague with an appeal to conduct active work to free them," Kuleba said during an online briefing following the video conference.

Kuleba confirmed that for his part he was ready to cooperate so that Ukrainians would return home not only from the occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, but also from Russia and Russia-occupied Crimea.

Interfax-Ukraine
