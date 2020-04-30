Working group finalizes drafting bill on nationwide referendum – Rada chair deputy head

The working group has completed the work over the bill on a nationwide referendum, First Deputy Chairman of Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"Fulfilling the order of the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, we completed work on the elaboration of the first bill from the bloc of democracy on the all-Ukrainian referendum. We have already received not only positive reviews, but also comments from Ukrainian experts, scientific institutions and international institutions. We are now awaiting conclusions from the Swiss institutions, for this we called on the Ambassador of Switzerland to help in obtaining such a conclusion. For the representative of the Venice Commission, we translated it into English and made available for the entire world and expect feedback on this bill," said Stefanchuk during the conciliatory council's meeting on Thursday.

He added that the working group would convene one more time when the quarantine ends, after which the bill would be submitted to the parliament.