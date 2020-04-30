Facts

14:15 30.04.2020

Working group finalizes drafting bill on nationwide referendum – Rada chair deputy head

1 min read
Working group finalizes drafting bill on nationwide referendum – Rada chair deputy head

The working group has completed the work over the bill on a nationwide referendum, First Deputy Chairman of Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"Fulfilling the order of the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, we completed work on the elaboration of the first bill from the bloc of democracy on the all-Ukrainian referendum. We have already received not only positive reviews, but also comments from Ukrainian experts, scientific institutions and international institutions. We are now awaiting conclusions from the Swiss institutions, for this we called on the Ambassador of Switzerland to help in obtaining such a conclusion. For the representative of the Venice Commission, we translated it into English and made available for the entire world and expect feedback on this bill," said Stefanchuk during the conciliatory council's meeting on Thursday.

He added that the working group would convene one more time when the quarantine ends, after which the bill would be submitted to the parliament.

Tags: #stefanchuk #verkhovna_rada #referendum
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:54 28.04.2020
Cabinet won't submit Saakashvili's candidacy for deputy premier this week

Cabinet won't submit Saakashvili's candidacy for deputy premier this week

09:34 24.04.2020
MP Velmozhny says he is healthy, will take part in extraordinary Rada meeting

MP Velmozhny says he is healthy, will take part in extraordinary Rada meeting

17:43 22.04.2020
Razumkov calls parliament for extraordinary session on April 24

Razumkov calls parliament for extraordinary session on April 24

18:46 16.04.2020
Razumkov signs amendments to state budget, laws on operation of courts for quarantine period, creation of National geoportal

Razumkov signs amendments to state budget, laws on operation of courts for quarantine period, creation of National geoportal

18:37 14.04.2020
Extraordinary Rada meeting to be held at 13:00 on Thurs – Kachura

Extraordinary Rada meeting to be held at 13:00 on Thurs – Kachura

13:01 14.04.2020
Razumkov signs bills adopted at Rada's extraordinary session, including one on rising fines for burning dry grass

Razumkov signs bills adopted at Rada's extraordinary session, including one on rising fines for burning dry grass

17:58 10.04.2020
Razumkov signs order to call Verkhovna Rada for extraordinary session at 14:00 on April 13

Razumkov signs order to call Verkhovna Rada for extraordinary session at 14:00 on April 13

15:46 06.04.2020
Eight Ukrainian MPs have confirmed COVID-19 cases

Eight Ukrainian MPs have confirmed COVID-19 cases

09:49 31.03.2020
Rada adopts law on farmland market opening in Ukraine from July 1, 2021

Rada adopts law on farmland market opening in Ukraine from July 1, 2021

18:40 30.03.2020
Rada adopts bill on banks

Rada adopts bill on banks

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

CORONAVIRUS HEALTH MINISTRY

Ukraine registers 540 new cases of COVID-19 for past 24 hours, 135 recovered, 11 fatalities

UIA STATE AVIATION ADMINISTRATION

UIA cancels Kyiv-London flight with Ukrainian migrant workers due to ban by State Aviation Service

KULEBA OSCE

Militarization of Black, Azov Seas will be among priorities of OSCE's FSC - Kuleba

JFO

One Ukrainian serviceman killed amid 17 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

ZHYTOMYR REGION CHORNOBYL

Rescuers putting out smoldering combustion in peat bogs, remains of trees in Chornobyl exclusion zone, six forest areas of Zhytomyr region – Emergency Service

LATEST

Police open number of cases on forest fires in north of Zhytomyr region

Budget funds weren't spent on medical procurement abroad, commercial organizations paid for their orders on their own – President's office

Stepanov: Opening of farmers' markets important for economy, other businesses to open after May 11

Defense minister, Air Force command discuss procurement of new equipment for Ukrainian army

Govt allocates UAH 1.6 bln from anti-COVID-19 fund for assistance to entrepreneurs' children

Ukraine registers 540 new cases of COVID-19 for past 24 hours, 135 recovered, 11 fatalities

UIA cancels Kyiv-London flight with Ukrainian migrant workers due to ban by State Aviation Service

Militarization of Black, Azov Seas will be among priorities of OSCE's FSC - Kuleba

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid four enemy attacks in Donbas near Mykhailivka – Defense Ministry

One Ukrainian serviceman killed amid 17 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD