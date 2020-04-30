Stepanov: Opening of farmers' markets important for economy, other businesses to open after May 11

The opening of farmers' markets is important for the economy, while the rest of businesses are planned to open after May 11, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov told a press briefing on Thursday.

"The opening of farmers' markets is a very important step. The markets, which sell around 70% of agricultural products, are very important for the economy and prices for these products. We have found a way to open them and to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease. As to the rest of businesses, we are planning to open them after May 11," he said.