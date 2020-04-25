When downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine, hotels, some sports venues, high schools can reopen – PM

Phase two of easing the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is the phase when the infection rate tends towards a decrease and the number of patients in the medical institutions drops, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

According to a table posted by the prime minister in social networks, if the downward trajectory of documented cases within a 10-day period is recorded, the government will permit person-related services, reopen schools for the final year students and preparations for external independent testing.

It is also planned to reopen takeaway catering establishments, open-air cinemas, gyms and fitness centers with some restrictions and without swimming pools, hotels. Sports competitions will resume with the participation of no more than 50 spectators.