Parks, public gardens, nonfood retail, notaries to reopen during phase one of easing lockdown – Ukrainian PM

– Phase one of easing the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) foresees control over the spread of the disease, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

According to a table posted by the prime minister in social networks, if the trajectory of the detected cases among all the tested does not change or the daily deviation is kept at 5% within a 10-day period, the government will reopen parks and public gardens, some of the facilities of the beauty industry, and allow training for team sports.

Also, in this case, the work of wholesale and retail stores selling nonfood items, take-away coffee shops, the operation of car washing outlets, bike shops, bike rental points will be allowed, as well as notaries, lawyers and auditors can operate.