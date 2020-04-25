Ukrainian govt unveils five-stage lockdown exit plan

The Ukrainian government has unveiled a five-stage plan for exiting the quarantine and a plan of lifting the restrictions imposed earlier to counter Covid-19, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"The government has a clear plan of exit from the quarantine. It consists of five stages. The implementation of this plan may begin on May 11, if the epidemic situation is favorable. Each stage has clear indicators and depends on the dynamic of the spread of the disease," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Friday evening.

This roadmap will help save Ukrainian lives while gradually restoring the national economy, he said.