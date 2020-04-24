Another 63 cases of COVID-19 infection confirmed in Kyiv over past day, incl. nine priests – Klitschko

Over the past day, another 63 people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus infection, including three doctors, with a total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases of 1,122, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

