Facts

12:20 24.04.2020

Another 63 cases of COVID-19 infection confirmed in Kyiv over past day, incl. nine priests – Klitschko

1 min read
Another 63 cases of COVID-19 infection confirmed in Kyiv over past day, incl. nine priests – Klitschko

Over the past day, another 63 people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus infection, including three doctors, with a total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases of 1,122, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"The number of people in Kyiv who have been confirmed to have coronavirus has increased by 63 more over the past day. Three of them are doctors. There are 1,122 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyiv," Klitschko said during an online briefing on Friday afternoon.

Tags: #coronavirus #klitschko #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:30 24.04.2020
Hospital occupancy with COVID-19 patients is 15-20% - Stepanov

Hospital occupancy with COVID-19 patients is 15-20% - Stepanov

11:07 24.04.2020
Mass testing for COVID19 to be introduced in Ukraine – Liashko

Mass testing for COVID19 to be introduced in Ukraine – Liashko

09:34 24.04.2020
MP Velmozhny says he is healthy, will take part in extraordinary Rada meeting

MP Velmozhny says he is healthy, will take part in extraordinary Rada meeting

09:30 24.04.2020
Ukraine registers 477 new cases of COVID-19 over last day, with total number of 7,647, 193 deaths, 601 recoveries

Ukraine registers 477 new cases of COVID-19 over last day, with total number of 7,647, 193 deaths, 601 recoveries

12:33 23.04.2020
Seventy-eight of 224 residents of dormitory in Vyshneve tested positive for COVID-19 – regional administration

Seventy-eight of 224 residents of dormitory in Vyshneve tested positive for COVID-19 – regional administration

14:32 22.04.2020
Ukraine should receive $140 mln from UN to fight against COVID-19 in areas near contact line in Donbas

Ukraine should receive $140 mln from UN to fight against COVID-19 in areas near contact line in Donbas

13:49 22.04.2020
Cabinet may open parks, trade facilities of non-food goods, parts of consumer services from May 11 – Shmyhal

Cabinet may open parks, trade facilities of non-food goods, parts of consumer services from May 11 – Shmyhal

13:42 22.04.2020
European Commission announces provision of EUR 1.2 bln of aid to Ukraine to combat COVID-19 pandemic – Zelensky

European Commission announces provision of EUR 1.2 bln of aid to Ukraine to combat COVID-19 pandemic – Zelensky

11:12 22.04.2020
Russia detects 5,236 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours, bringing total rate to 58,000

Russia detects 5,236 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours, bringing total rate to 58,000

09:57 22.04.2020
Ukraine records 467 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with 13 fatal cases

Ukraine records 467 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with 13 fatal cases

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Vitaliy Fedoriv appointed as Ivano-Frankivsk region governor

Ukraine registers 477 new cases of COVID-19 over last day, with total number of 7,647, 193 deaths, 601 recoveries

Court obliges SBU to initiate investigation into possible treason by Yermak, Kuchma – Viatrovych

Two Ukrainian troops injured near Novomykhaylivka in Donbas

An-225 Mriya plane delivers record-breaking medical cargo from China to Ukraine

LATEST

Nova Poshta starts delivering parcels from China by rail

'Normandy format' could be expanded to 'Normandy plus,' including the U.S. – Taylor

Vitaliy Fedoriv appointed as Ivano-Frankivsk region governor

UNICEF, Microsoft launch global education platform in Ukraine for overcoming education crisis during COVID-19

Kuleba to officially open Ukraine's Chairmanship of OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation

Boris Lozhkin has given over a unique ventilator for coronavirus treatment to the Kyiv hospital

Cabinet to consider co-financing of National Health Service by UAH 15.8 bln to combat COVID-19 – President's Office deputy head

Court obliges SBU to initiate investigation into possible treason by Yermak, Kuchma – Viatrovych

Two Ukrainian troops injured near Novomykhaylivka in Donbas

Health Ministry intends to improve system after a month of action in second stage of medical reform – Liashko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD