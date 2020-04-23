Facts

11:03 23.04.2020

Borrel at end of EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting: EU will continue to assist Ukraine during 'these difficult times'

2 min read
Borrel at end of EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting: EU will continue to assist Ukraine during 'these difficult times'

EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrel has said the EU will continue to help Ukraine "in these difficult times."

Borrel made the remark on Wednesday at a press conference after the meeting of the EU Council on Foreign Affairs, at which the Ukrainian issue was discussed. The meeting was held in the format of a video conference due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We also discussed how best to help Ukraine during the coronavirus pandemic. Because the problems, as they were before the pandemic, remain. Our message to them is clear – we will continue to help them in these difficult times. We express our clear support to the President of Ukraine [Volodymyr] Zelensky, who took courageous steps in the area of reform and to resolve the conflict with significant progress in reform, but these efforts should be continued," Borrel said.

According to him, the ministers reiterated their support for "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including the non-recognition of the illegal annexation of Crimea, support for the implementation of the Minsk agreements, the work of the Normandy format and the work of the OSCE."

Borrel confirmed that the first visit he will make when everything is normal will be a visit to Ukraine.

"This is what we agreed on with the Foreign Minister. […] The first thing I will do when everything returns to normal is to visit Ukraine and pay much attention to the Eastern Partnership," he said, adding that he would also visit Belarus.

Answering the question of what the EU expects from Ukraine, the High Representative said that this is the fulfillment of undertaken commitments and the implementation of well-known reforms in the field of rule of law, freedom of the media and the fight against corruption.

Tags: #eu #ukraine #borrell
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:47 23.04.2020
Fitch revises Ukraine's outlook to stable; affirms at 'B'

Fitch revises Ukraine's outlook to stable; affirms at 'B'

09:43 23.04.2020
Ukraine registers 578 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours; total number of cases – 7,170, incl. 187 fatalities, 504 recoveries – health ministry

Ukraine registers 578 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours; total number of cases – 7,170, incl. 187 fatalities, 504 recoveries – health ministry

09:33 23.04.2020
Ukraine to receive EU MFA of EUR 1.2 bln in two tranches – Ukraine's rep to EU

Ukraine to receive EU MFA of EUR 1.2 bln in two tranches – Ukraine's rep to EU

09:21 23.04.2020
Ukraine committed to implementation of Normandy Four leaders' agreements for holding next meeting in Berlin soon

Ukraine committed to implementation of Normandy Four leaders' agreements for holding next meeting in Berlin soon

09:33 22.04.2020
Ukraine may receive more than EUR 1 bln of assistance from EU - Poroshenko

Ukraine may receive more than EUR 1 bln of assistance from EU - Poroshenko

16:19 21.04.2020
Ukraine's Finance Ministry again decides not to hold govt bond auctions

Ukraine's Finance Ministry again decides not to hold govt bond auctions

14:49 21.04.2020
Officials at meeting with Zelensky consider ways of easing lockdown restrictions for psychological comfort of citizens, economic revival

Officials at meeting with Zelensky consider ways of easing lockdown restrictions for psychological comfort of citizens, economic revival

11:19 21.04.2020
EU ready to support Ukraine in fight against wildfires in Chornobyl zone – Tochytsky

EU ready to support Ukraine in fight against wildfires in Chornobyl zone – Tochytsky

11:03 21.04.2020
Ukraine registers 415 new COVID-19 cases, ten fatalities, eight recoveries in past 24 hours – health ministry

Ukraine registers 415 new COVID-19 cases, ten fatalities, eight recoveries in past 24 hours – health ministry

10:45 21.04.2020
Ukraine offers condolences to Canada over shooting attack

Ukraine offers condolences to Canada over shooting attack

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court obliges SBU to initiate investigation into possible treason by Yermak, Kuchma – Viatrovych

Two Ukrainian troops injured near Novomykhaylivka in Donbas

An-225 Mriya plane delivers record-breaking medical cargo from China to Ukraine

Zelensky appoints ex-SBU Chief in Kirovohrad region Petrov as Zakarpattia region governor

Seventy-eight of 224 residents of dormitory in Vyshneve tested positive for COVID-19 – regional administration

LATEST

Cabinet to consider co-financing of National Health Service by UAH 15.8 bln to combat COVID-19 – President's Office deputy head

Court obliges SBU to initiate investigation into possible treason by Yermak, Kuchma – Viatrovych

Two Ukrainian troops injured near Novomykhaylivka in Donbas

Health Ministry intends to improve system after a month of action in second stage of medical reform – Liashko

An-225 Mriya plane delivers record-breaking medical cargo from China to Ukraine

Zelensky appoints ex-SBU Chief in Kirovohrad region Petrov as Zakarpattia region governor

Seventy-eight of 224 residents of dormitory in Vyshneve tested positive for COVID-19 – regional administration

Searches being conducted at relatives of Kuzmenko, suspect in Sheremet assassination – lawyer

Security Working Group of TCG works on determining next sections for disengagement of forces in Donbas, Ukraine initiates extraordinary meeting

Ukraine at TCG meeting again categorically rejects possibility of granting special status to its occupied territories in Constitution – president's office

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD