Cabinet may open parks, trade facilities of non-food goods, parts of consumer services from May 11 – Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine may mitigate a number of restrictive measures since May 11, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"If the situation helps, then on May 11 we will be able to talk about the opening of parks and squares, institutions for the sale of non-food goods, parts of consumer services and possibly other mitigation measures," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.