'All-for-all' swap formula is a political agreement in principle reached in Normandy format – Reznikov

Ukraine will take as many citizens as possible during the next stage of a mutual exchange of detainees with certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions according to the "all-for-all" formula. This is a part of a political agreement in principle reached during the Normandy format talks, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, who is also the Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, has said.

"The "all-for-all" formula is a political agreement in principle reached by the Normandy format leaders in Paris in December 2019. However, a possibility of holding the "all-for-all" swap at a time definitely was not discussed. Therefore we should and we have to tolerate the fact that we will take as many [people] as possible at a time," he said in a flash interview to Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

Reznikov also said that the next mutual release of detainees is another stage of the "all-for-all" exchange process.