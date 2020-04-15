China-like ambulatory hospitals to be built in Ukraine if needed – Liashko

Ukraine may built the same kind of the medical establishments as China did for treatment of COVID-19 sick people if necessity occurs, Deputy Health Minister and chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko said.

"This question is being considered and assessed. I think that if necessary, we will actually build such hospitals using the Chinese experience," Liashko said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine after being asked whether such "high-speed hospitals" will be built for the patients with COVID-19.

At the same time, when asked whether there would really be a need to place patients in the premises of the exhibition centers, for which they are already being prepared, the deputy minister answered that these rooms are not being prepared to provide medical care to patients with a severe course of the disease or patients with moderate severity, but for people , who will have a mild course of the disease, but who for various reasons will not be able to stay at the place of residence during the illness.

"Such facilities must be foreseen. We have developed new requirements for temporary hospitals, but now we recommend first of all to fill out medical facilities, that is, those where medical workers work, including health resort centers, dispensaries that can be used. Such kind of facilities should not be used for observation: for observation it is necessary to use hotel-type establishments. And where there are medical workers, it is necessary to prepare the bases for accommodation of patients ill with moderate severity," Liashko said.