Facts

17:59 15.04.2020

China-like ambulatory hospitals to be built in Ukraine if needed – Liashko

2 min read
China-like ambulatory hospitals to be built in Ukraine if needed – Liashko

Ukraine may built the same kind of the medical establishments as China did for treatment of COVID-19 sick people if necessity occurs, Deputy Health Minister and chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko said.

"This question is being considered and assessed. I think that if necessary, we will actually build such hospitals using the Chinese experience," Liashko said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine after being asked whether such "high-speed hospitals" will be built for the patients with COVID-19.

At the same time, when asked whether there would really be a need to place patients in the premises of the exhibition centers, for which they are already being prepared, the deputy minister answered that these rooms are not being prepared to provide medical care to patients with a severe course of the disease or patients with moderate severity, but for people , who will have a mild course of the disease, but who for various reasons will not be able to stay at the place of residence during the illness.

"Such facilities must be foreseen. We have developed new requirements for temporary hospitals, but now we recommend first of all to fill out medical facilities, that is, those where medical workers work, including health resort centers, dispensaries that can be used. Such kind of facilities should not be used for observation: for observation it is necessary to use hotel-type establishments. And where there are medical workers, it is necessary to prepare the bases for accommodation of patients ill with moderate severity," Liashko said.

Tags: #liashko #covid_19
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:58 15.04.2020
India to provide Ukraine with promising medication for fight against COVID-19 – Kuleba

India to provide Ukraine with promising medication for fight against COVID-19 – Kuleba

14:31 15.04.2020
Delivery of Ukrainian lung ventilators to hospitals expected in coming weeks – Zelensky meeting

Delivery of Ukrainian lung ventilators to hospitals expected in coming weeks – Zelensky meeting

12:44 15.04.2020
Kyiv registers 612 COVID-19 cases, another case involving Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, plus three in St. Jonas monastery over past day – Klitschko

Kyiv registers 612 COVID-19 cases, another case involving Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, plus three in St. Jonas monastery over past day – Klitschko

12:15 15.04.2020
Gas producers association calls on govt to support gas industry

Gas producers association calls on govt to support gas industry

11:46 15.04.2020
Ending quarantine isn't practical yet – Health minister

Ending quarantine isn't practical yet – Health minister

11:04 15.04.2020
Four new cases of COVID-19 confirmed among Armed Forces personnel over past day

Four new cases of COVID-19 confirmed among Armed Forces personnel over past day

10:48 15.04.2020
Some $35 mln of loan provided by World Bank to be sent to combat COVID-19 – Health minister

Some $35 mln of loan provided by World Bank to be sent to combat COVID-19 – Health minister

13:54 13.04.2020
#HackCorona in Ukraine online challenge includes 899 projects, 22 reached final

#HackCorona in Ukraine online challenge includes 899 projects, 22 reached final

13:29 13.04.2020
Kyiv registers 79 people with COVID-19 over past 24 hours, two fatalities, overall 495 cases – Klitschko

Kyiv registers 79 people with COVID-19 over past 24 hours, two fatalities, overall 495 cases – Klitschko

11:32 13.04.2020
No new COVID-19 sick among MPs, some already recovered – Rada speaker

No new COVID-19 sick among MPs, some already recovered – Rada speaker

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

India to provide Ukraine with promising medication for fight against COVID-19 – Kuleba

Court rejects appeal against decision on PrivatBank's paying over $250 mln to Surkis – bank

Razumkov convenes extraordinary Rada meeting at 13:00 on Thurs - Parliament website

Delivery of Ukrainian lung ventilators to hospitals expected in coming weeks – Zelensky meeting

Final agreements of list for mutual captive swap in Donbas underway, date being finalized – President's Office

LATEST

Court rejects appeal against decision on PrivatBank's paying over $250 mln to Surkis – bank

Razumkov convenes extraordinary Rada meeting at 13:00 on Thurs - Parliament website

Deputy FM Yenin to oversee MH17, PS752 cases, U.S., Asian directions of foreign policy – Kuleba

Final agreements of list for mutual captive swap in Donbas underway, date being finalized – President's Office

Iran pushing Ukraine to sign memo of understanding on downed UIA plane – media

Chornobyl NPP not affected by fire – state agency

No open flame in Chornobyl NPP exclusion zone - Emergency Service

Agreement reached on mutual release of detainees in Donbas due in advance of Orthodox Easter – Grau

First deputy head of KRSA Povoroznyk caught red-handed, his mediator detained, searches ongoing at KRSA – media

Extraordinary Rada meeting to be held at 13:00 on Thurs – Kachura

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD