14:31 15.04.2020

Delivery of Ukrainian lung ventilators to hospitals expected in coming weeks – Zelensky meeting

In the coming weeks, the delivery of Ukrainian-made mechanical lungs ventilation devices to domestic hospitals is expected, a daily meeting on countering the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ukraine, chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports.

"At the meeting it was reported that according to the conclusions of anesthetists, the quality of domestic-made artificial lung ventilation devices meets the standards of imported equipment. Therefore, delivery of Ukrainian ventilation devices to hospitals is expected in the coming weeks," the presidential press service said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health announced its readiness to start online consultations, which will be conducted by seven of the most professional practitioners - resuscitation anesthetists. Some 100 out of 242 support hospitals can already connect to this online course.

"Much communication can't be expected now. Every doctor should be able to ask a question and discuss the problem," Zelensky said.

