Facts

14:27 15.04.2020

Deputy FM Yenin to oversee MH17, PS752 cases, U.S., Asian directions of foreign policy – Kuleba

1 min read
Deputy FM Yenin to oversee MH17, PS752 cases, U.S., Asian directions of foreign policy – Kuleba

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said that Yevhen Yenin, appointed on his initiative as Deputy Foreign Minister, will oversee the cases of the Malaysian Boeing MH17 downed over Donbas in 2014 and UIA aircraft downed in Iran in 2020, as well as cases of legal prosecution of Russia in international courts.

"He already has more than solid experience in this area - three years before that he had been engaged in the Prosecutor General's Office in collecting and transmitting evidence of Russia's violation of international law to the international courts," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed former Deputy Prosecutor General Yevhen Yenin as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

From 2005 to 2010, Yenin served as secretary of the Ukrainian Embassy in Moldova. Then for several years he worked in various positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In 2012-2016, he was an advisor to the Ukrainian Embassy in Italy.

In 2016, he was appointed Deputy Prosecutor General and dismissed at his own request in April 2019.

Tags: #kuleba #foreign_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:43 07.04.2020
Ukraine won't allow Iran to evade responsibility for downed plane – foreign minister

Ukraine won't allow Iran to evade responsibility for downed plane – foreign minister

11:44 04.04.2020
Five Ukrainians die from COVID-19 abroad – Foreign Ministry

Five Ukrainians die from COVID-19 abroad – Foreign Ministry

13:50 01.04.2020
Ukrainian MFA calls on Russia to ensure access of OSCE SMM, other humanitarian NGOs to Donbas

Ukrainian MFA calls on Russia to ensure access of OSCE SMM, other humanitarian NGOs to Donbas

15:34 24.03.2020
Germany to help to Ukrainians in distant countries to return home

Germany to help to Ukrainians in distant countries to return home

15:18 23.03.2020
Kyiv demands Russia treat political Ukrainian prisoner Mustafayev who has COVID-19 symptoms

Kyiv demands Russia treat political Ukrainian prisoner Mustafayev who has COVID-19 symptoms

09:25 19.03.2020
Kyiv files protest note to Moscow over Putin's visit to Crimea

Kyiv files protest note to Moscow over Putin's visit to Crimea

15:28 14.03.2020
First case of Ukrainian diplomat's infection with COVID-19 abroad recorded, diplomatic institutions switch to special mode of operation until March 20

First case of Ukrainian diplomat's infection with COVID-19 abroad recorded, diplomatic institutions switch to special mode of operation until March 20

13:04 12.03.2020
Kyiv starts preparing for second evacuation of Ukrainians from China – FM

Kyiv starts preparing for second evacuation of Ukrainians from China – FM

12:56 11.03.2020
Ukrainian FM on searches at Crimean Tatars' homes: Occupying state's human rights violations database grows, world's response will be appropriate

Ukrainian FM on searches at Crimean Tatars' homes: Occupying state's human rights violations database grows, world's response will be appropriate

15:48 07.03.2020
Ukraine not mulling possibility of resuming water supply to occupied Crimea – Kuleba

Ukraine not mulling possibility of resuming water supply to occupied Crimea – Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

India to provide Ukraine with promising medication for fight against COVID-19 – Kuleba

China-like ambulatory hospitals to be built in Ukraine if needed – Liashko

Court rejects appeal against decision on PrivatBank's paying over $250 mln to Surkis – bank

Razumkov convenes extraordinary Rada meeting at 13:00 on Thurs - Parliament website

Delivery of Ukrainian lung ventilators to hospitals expected in coming weeks – Zelensky meeting

LATEST

India to provide Ukraine with promising medication for fight against COVID-19 – Kuleba

China-like ambulatory hospitals to be built in Ukraine if needed – Liashko

Court rejects appeal against decision on PrivatBank's paying over $250 mln to Surkis – bank

Razumkov convenes extraordinary Rada meeting at 13:00 on Thurs - Parliament website

Delivery of Ukrainian lung ventilators to hospitals expected in coming weeks – Zelensky meeting

Final agreements of list for mutual captive swap in Donbas underway, date being finalized – President's Office

Kyiv registers 612 COVID-19 cases, another case involving Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, plus three in St. Jonas monastery over past day – Klitschko

Iran pushing Ukraine to sign memo of understanding on downed UIA plane – media

Chornobyl NPP not affected by fire – state agency

No open flame in Chornobyl NPP exclusion zone - Emergency Service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD