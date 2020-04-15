Deputy FM Yenin to oversee MH17, PS752 cases, U.S., Asian directions of foreign policy – Kuleba

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said that Yevhen Yenin, appointed on his initiative as Deputy Foreign Minister, will oversee the cases of the Malaysian Boeing MH17 downed over Donbas in 2014 and UIA aircraft downed in Iran in 2020, as well as cases of legal prosecution of Russia in international courts.

"He already has more than solid experience in this area - three years before that he had been engaged in the Prosecutor General's Office in collecting and transmitting evidence of Russia's violation of international law to the international courts," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed former Deputy Prosecutor General Yevhen Yenin as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

From 2005 to 2010, Yenin served as secretary of the Ukrainian Embassy in Moldova. Then for several years he worked in various positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In 2012-2016, he was an advisor to the Ukrainian Embassy in Italy.

In 2016, he was appointed Deputy Prosecutor General and dismissed at his own request in April 2019.