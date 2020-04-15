Kyiv registers 612 COVID-19 cases, another case involving Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, plus three in St. Jonas monastery over past day – Klitschko

Of the 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease in Kyiv over the past day, one has been found in the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra and another three in the St. Jonas Monastery, with three doctors infected, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said at an online press conference on Thursday.

