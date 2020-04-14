Facts

11:38 14.04.2020

Some 227 Ukrainian servicemen remain isolated, no new COVID-19 cases registered in past 24 hours

1 min read
Some 227 Ukrainian servicemen remain isolated, no new COVID-19 cases registered in past 24 hours

No new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed for servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the morning of April 14, more than 200 people are staying in isolation, the press service of the Command of the Medical Forces of the Ukrainian army said.

"As of 07:00 on April 14, no new cases of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 infection were registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A total of 19 cases of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 have been registered, including one recovery and one fatality," it said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Some 227 people remain in isolation and self-isolation, the command said.

Tags: #armed_forces #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:30 14.04.2020
Ukrainian Mriya and Ruslan aircraft operation facing COVID-19 strengthens cooperation with Ukraine

Ukrainian Mriya and Ruslan aircraft operation facing COVID-19 strengthens cooperation with Ukraine

10:14 14.04.2020
Ukraine registers 270 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours, total of 3,372 cases, 98 fatal

Ukraine registers 270 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours, total of 3,372 cases, 98 fatal

09:39 10.04.2020
Ukraine records 311 new COVID-19 cases over last day: 2,203 cases in total, 69 deaths

Ukraine records 311 new COVID-19 cases over last day: 2,203 cases in total, 69 deaths

15:06 08.04.2020
Female 66-year-old patient with suspected COVID-19 dies in Chernivtsi

Female 66-year-old patient with suspected COVID-19 dies in Chernivtsi

15:06 08.04.2020
It's too early to talk about mitigating quarantine measures in Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

It's too early to talk about mitigating quarantine measures in Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

14:20 08.04.2020
Current quarantine regime most likely to be extended until May – PM

Current quarantine regime most likely to be extended until May – PM

09:56 08.04.2020
Ukraine registers 206 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours: 1,668 cases in total, with 52 fatal

Ukraine registers 206 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours: 1,668 cases in total, with 52 fatal

18:28 06.04.2020
Revealing Information Law Firm sets up Business Support Center

Revealing Information Law Firm sets up Business Support Center

15:55 06.04.2020
Four hospitalized residents of Uzhgorod with pneumonia diagnosed with COVID-19

Four hospitalized residents of Uzhgorod with pneumonia diagnosed with COVID-19

15:46 06.04.2020
Eight Ukrainian MPs have confirmed COVID-19 cases

Eight Ukrainian MPs have confirmed COVID-19 cases

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Extraordinary Rada meeting to be held at 13:00 on Thurs – Kachura

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas on Tues

Razumkov signs bills adopted at Rada's extraordinary session, including one on rising fines for burning dry grass

Ukraine registers 270 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours, total of 3,372 cases, 98 fatal

MHP sees net profit rise by 1.7 times in 2019

LATEST

Extraordinary Rada meeting to be held at 13:00 on Thurs – Kachura

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas on Tues

Zelensky fires his representative in Cabinet Perevezentsev, entrusts Kladiyev with this duty

Razumkov signs bills adopted at Rada's extraordinary session, including one on rising fines for burning dry grass

France condemns Russian president's decree that bans persons without Russian citizenship to own land in Crimea – embassy

MHP sees net profit rise by 1.7 times in 2019

U.S. delivers extra vehicles for Ukrainian Army

Next round of prisoner exchange in Donbas may take place this week – Ukrainian ombudsperson

One Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas for past 24 hours, another on receives combat wound – JFO HQ

Early to speak about date of discussion of bank sector resolution bill by Rada – MP

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD