Some 227 Ukrainian servicemen remain isolated, no new COVID-19 cases registered in past 24 hours

No new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed for servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the morning of April 14, more than 200 people are staying in isolation, the press service of the Command of the Medical Forces of the Ukrainian army said.

"As of 07:00 on April 14, no new cases of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 infection were registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A total of 19 cases of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 have been registered, including one recovery and one fatality," it said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Some 227 people remain in isolation and self-isolation, the command said.