Facts

15:08 09.04.2020

Necessary to organize online lessons of how to use artificial lung ventilators in regions, protect doctors not only in supporting hospitals – Zelensky

1 min read
Necessary to organize online lessons of how to use artificial lung ventilators in regions, protect doctors not only in supporting hospitals – Zelensky

The government should change the distribution of medicines to fight COVID-19 in the hospitals, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"In one of the hospitals in the Kirovohrad region, there are 20 infected doctors. This is just one example. Special equipment is delivered only to supporting hospitals, but each doctor in each medical facility is at the forefront, and we must provide each of them," he said on Thursday during a regular meeting on coronavirus.

Also at the meeting, it discussed that even after receiving modern artificial lung ventilation (IVL) devices, doctors in the regions often do not know how to use them, therefore, it is necessary to organize training for physicians.

"We need to organize online lessons. Then you can teach doctors in the areas very quickly," Zelensky said.

In turn, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said that he would soon open an information and consultation center for consulting doctors online.

Tags: #zelensky #covid_19
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:10 09.04.2020
Ukraine to receive tablets with hydroxychloroquine for free treatment of more than 22,000 patients with COVID-19 – Health Ministry

Ukraine to receive tablets with hydroxychloroquine for free treatment of more than 22,000 patients with COVID-19 – Health Ministry

14:58 09.04.2020
Another three planes from China bring medical supplies for supporting hospitals, large outlet chains – President's Office

Another three planes from China bring medical supplies for supporting hospitals, large outlet chains – President's Office

13:12 09.04.2020
Kyiv registers 41 COVID-19 infected for past 24 hours, 26 – in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery – Klitschko

Kyiv registers 41 COVID-19 infected for past 24 hours, 26 – in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery – Klitschko

13:03 09.04.2020
Spread of COVID-19 in Crimea worsens, Armyansk hospital, Krymsky Titan plant blocked

Spread of COVID-19 in Crimea worsens, Armyansk hospital, Krymsky Titan plant blocked

09:57 09.04.2020
Ukraine registers 224 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours: 1,892 cases in total, with 57 fatal – Health Ministry

Ukraine registers 224 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours: 1,892 cases in total, with 57 fatal – Health Ministry

15:06 08.04.2020
It's too early to talk about mitigating quarantine measures in Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

It's too early to talk about mitigating quarantine measures in Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

18:56 07.04.2020
At least seven aircraft from China, Korea to arrive with tests, ventilators, protective equipment this week – Zelensky

At least seven aircraft from China, Korea to arrive with tests, ventilators, protective equipment this week – Zelensky

13:37 07.04.2020
COVID-19 patient count in Kyiv up by 12, including four children, one medic – Klitschko

COVID-19 patient count in Kyiv up by 12, including four children, one medic – Klitschko

11:56 07.04.2020
Zelensky, Pompeo discuss receiving credit guarantees from U.S. to stabilize economy in addition to assistance from IMF, WB and other partners

Zelensky, Pompeo discuss receiving credit guarantees from U.S. to stabilize economy in addition to assistance from IMF, WB and other partners

10:18 07.04.2020
Some 143 new COVID-19 cases fixed in Ukraine over day, total of 1,462 cases, 45 fatal ones – health ministry

Some 143 new COVID-19 cases fixed in Ukraine over day, total of 1,462 cases, 45 fatal ones – health ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

TCG agrees in principle on prisoner exchange in near future, further efforts still needed for identification of additional disengagement areas – Grau

More than 50,000 Ukrainians placed under self-isolation included in database - National Police

Taran in conversation with U.S. Defense Secretary Esper: Ukraine's military reform course toward NATO standards irreversible

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Another three planes from China bring medical supplies for supporting hospitals, large outlet chains – President's Office

LATEST

TCG agrees in principle on prisoner exchange in near future, further efforts still needed for identification of additional disengagement areas – Grau

Rauta develops design of prefabricated mobile hospitals

More than 50,000 Ukrainians placed under self-isolation included in database - National Police

Taran in conversation with U.S. Defense Secretary Esper: Ukraine's military reform course toward NATO standards irreversible

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Nova Poshta, ATB, Rozetka scale food delivery service throughout Ukraine

Interfax-Ukraine starts publication of opinion pieces

Ukraine, U.S. discuss by phone strengthening of Ukraine's defense capacity

Cs-137 concentration in Kyiv's air after brushfires in Chornobyl zone are safe – Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety

WHO recommends Ukraine to prolong quarantine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD