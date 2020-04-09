Necessary to organize online lessons of how to use artificial lung ventilators in regions, protect doctors not only in supporting hospitals – Zelensky

The government should change the distribution of medicines to fight COVID-19 in the hospitals, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"In one of the hospitals in the Kirovohrad region, there are 20 infected doctors. This is just one example. Special equipment is delivered only to supporting hospitals, but each doctor in each medical facility is at the forefront, and we must provide each of them," he said on Thursday during a regular meeting on coronavirus.

Also at the meeting, it discussed that even after receiving modern artificial lung ventilation (IVL) devices, doctors in the regions often do not know how to use them, therefore, it is necessary to organize training for physicians.

"We need to organize online lessons. Then you can teach doctors in the areas very quickly," Zelensky said.

In turn, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said that he would soon open an information and consultation center for consulting doctors online.