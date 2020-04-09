Another three planes from China bring medical supplies for supporting hospitals, large outlet chains – President's Office

Another three planes from China with special means for fighting coronavirus have arrived to Ukraine, as was reported at the regular meeting chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday.

"Delivered medical supplies will be distributed not only to the supporting hospitals, but will also be delivered to the large retail chains," the press service of the head of state said.

At the meeting, it was also decided to monitor the existence of the masks in the pharmacy chains. "If there is no basic protective equipment on sale, administrative response measures will be taken," reads the report.