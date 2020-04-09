Facts

14:58 09.04.2020

Another three planes from China bring medical supplies for supporting hospitals, large outlet chains – President's Office

1 min read
Another three planes from China bring medical supplies for supporting hospitals, large outlet chains – President's Office

Another three planes from China with special means for fighting coronavirus have arrived to Ukraine, as was reported at the regular meeting chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday.

"Delivered medical supplies will be distributed not only to the supporting hospitals, but will also be delivered to the large retail chains," the press service of the head of state said.

At the meeting, it was also decided to monitor the existence of the masks in the pharmacy chains. "If there is no basic protective equipment on sale, administrative response measures will be taken," reads the report.

Tags: #zelensky #china
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:08 09.04.2020
Necessary to organize online lessons of how to use artificial lung ventilators in regions, protect doctors not only in supporting hospitals – Zelensky

Necessary to organize online lessons of how to use artificial lung ventilators in regions, protect doctors not only in supporting hospitals – Zelensky

15:06 08.04.2020
It's too early to talk about mitigating quarantine measures in Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

It's too early to talk about mitigating quarantine measures in Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

18:56 07.04.2020
At least seven aircraft from China, Korea to arrive with tests, ventilators, protective equipment this week – Zelensky

At least seven aircraft from China, Korea to arrive with tests, ventilators, protective equipment this week – Zelensky

11:56 07.04.2020
Zelensky, Pompeo discuss receiving credit guarantees from U.S. to stabilize economy in addition to assistance from IMF, WB and other partners

Zelensky, Pompeo discuss receiving credit guarantees from U.S. to stabilize economy in addition to assistance from IMF, WB and other partners

11:42 06.04.2020
Zelensky wishes fast recovery to British PM Johnson

Zelensky wishes fast recovery to British PM Johnson

12:29 01.04.2020
Zelensky signs into laws bills on medicines for COVID-19, remote work of parliamentary committees

Zelensky signs into laws bills on medicines for COVID-19, remote work of parliamentary committees

14:11 28.03.2020
After meeting conditions for IMF program Ukraine to receive first fast tranche of $2 bln directly to budget within 15 days – Zelensky

After meeting conditions for IMF program Ukraine to receive first fast tranche of $2 bln directly to budget within 15 days – Zelensky

13:53 28.03.2020
Zelensky appoints Khomchak Chief Commander of Armed Forces, Korniychuk Chief of General Staff

Zelensky appoints Khomchak Chief Commander of Armed Forces, Korniychuk Chief of General Staff

11:50 28.03.2020
Together IMF, World Bank, EBRD could give at least $10 bln to Ukraine, talks with some countries also being held – Zelensky

Together IMF, World Bank, EBRD could give at least $10 bln to Ukraine, talks with some countries also being held – Zelensky

11:26 28.03.2020
Ukraine agrees on boosting size of new program to $8 bln with IMF – Zelensky

Ukraine agrees on boosting size of new program to $8 bln with IMF – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

TCG agrees in principle on prisoner exchange in near future, further efforts still needed for identification of additional disengagement areas – Grau

More than 50,000 Ukrainians placed under self-isolation included in database - National Police

Taran in conversation with U.S. Defense Secretary Esper: Ukraine's military reform course toward NATO standards irreversible

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Necessary to organize online lessons of how to use artificial lung ventilators in regions, protect doctors not only in supporting hospitals – Zelensky

LATEST

TCG agrees in principle on prisoner exchange in near future, further efforts still needed for identification of additional disengagement areas – Grau

Rauta develops design of prefabricated mobile hospitals

More than 50,000 Ukrainians placed under self-isolation included in database - National Police

Taran in conversation with U.S. Defense Secretary Esper: Ukraine's military reform course toward NATO standards irreversible

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukraine to receive tablets with hydroxychloroquine for free treatment of more than 22,000 patients with COVID-19 – Health Ministry

Kyiv registers 41 COVID-19 infected for past 24 hours, 26 – in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery – Klitschko

Spread of COVID-19 in Crimea worsens, Armyansk hospital, Krymsky Titan plant blocked

Nova Poshta, ATB, Rozetka scale food delivery service throughout Ukraine

Interfax-Ukraine starts publication of opinion pieces

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD