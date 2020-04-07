Facts

18:56 07.04.2020

At least seven aircraft from China, Korea to arrive with tests, ventilators, protective equipment this week – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that at least seven aircraft from China and Korea are expected to arrive this week with PCR and rapid tests, lungs mechanical ventilation machines, and protective equipment to detect COVID-19 coronavirus.

"During this week, we expect the arrival of at least seven aircraft from China and South Korea. They will deliver to Ukraine PCR test systems and rapid tests, protective suits and ventilation machines, masks and respirators. Our goal is to deliver 50 million masks to Ukraine in the near future," he said in a video message to Ukrainians on Tuesday.

