18:50 01.04.2020

SBU serves MP Leros summons for questioning as witness, Leros declines – SBU press service

Employees of the Ukraine's SBU Security Service have attempted unsuccessfully to hand Member of Parliament (Servant of the People Party faction) Geo Leros a summons for interrogation as a witness as part of an investigation into the illegal use of special technical means to recording information, the SBU press center has said.

"The Main Investigative Department of the Security Council of Ukraine is carrying out a pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings on the illegal use of special technical means of secretly obtaining information for video recording of Denys Yermak's meetings, that is, a crime under Part 2 of Article 359 of Ukraine's Criminal Code," the press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

The SBU said within the framework of the pretrial investigation Leros was sent a summons to summon him for questioning as a witness in a criminal proceeding.

"On April 1, 2020, in order to present the summons, SBU agents arrived at Geo Leros’s place of residence. However, he refused to personally receive the summons and offered to contact his lawyer," the press center said.

As reported, on March 29, Leros posted on his Facebook page several short videos in which a person who resembles Denys Yermak, brother of the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, discusses issues relating to appointments to government posts. The recordings were purportedly made in August-October 2019.

Leros sent an appeal to the Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Artem Sytnik requesting that the bureau check and evaluate the information contained in these videos.

