Zelensky signs into laws bills on medicines for COVID-19, remote work of parliamentary committees

On March 31, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed into laws two bills that were adopted by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine during an extraordinary session on March 30.

The head of state signed laws No. 3268 and 3277 on Tuesday, according to the parliament's website.

Law No. 3268 amending some legal acts of Ukraine regarding treatment of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) allows using unregistered in Ukraine medicines for treatment of COVID-19 if their effectiveness has been proved in other developed countries and they are recommended by the regulators in the United States, EU member states, Great Britain, Switzerland, Japan, Australia, Canada, China and Israel.

Law No. 3277 amending the law on the committees of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine allows the committees to hold meetings in the format of video conferences during the quarantine.