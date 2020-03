As of 10:00 p.m. on March 29, 475 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection were recorded, the press service of the Ministry of Health reported.

The Ministry of Health also reports that a total of 10 fatal cases from coronavirus were recorded, with six people recovered.