U.S. provides Ukraine with medical, humanitarian assistance for over $12 mln to combat COVID-19 – embassy

The United States provides Ukraine with medical and humanitarian assistance in the amount of more than $12 million to counter the coronavirus disease COVID-19, the press service of the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States has reported.

"The assistance provided will be aimed at preparing laboratory systems, detecting the disease, providing technical support in responding to and communicating the risks of spreading COVID19," the embassy said in a statement on the official Facebook page on Saturday night.

The United States will begin to allocate money to selected foreign countries from April 3.