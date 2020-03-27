Facts

09:35 27.03.2020

TCG discusses security situation in Donbas, mutual release of detained persons in video format, no documents signed – President's Office

1 min read
TCG discusses security situation in Donbas, mutual release of detained persons in video format, no documents signed – President's Office

On March 26, the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) discussed the security situation in Donbas and the mutual release of detainees in a video conference format, no documents were signed at the meeting.

"The regular meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on the Peaceful Settlement of the Situation in Donbas, which, in connection with the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, was held in the form of a video conference," the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine said on Thursday.

The key issues raised by the Ukrainian party concerned the security situation in Donbas and the mutual release of detained persons.

The Ukrainian party reaffirmed its commitment to a sustainable and complete ceasefire and called on TCG participants to support this initiative. The work is also underway to form lists in the framework of the mutual release of detained persons. In addition, TCG participants continued consultations on the next areas of disengagement of forces and assets, primarily with regard to humanitarian criteria," the President's Office said.

Zelensky Office emphasized that no documents were signed during the TCG meeting on March 26.

Tags: #donbas #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:12 27.03.2020
Project of Consultative Council discussed by TCG in Normandy Format – Ambassador Grau

Project of Consultative Council discussed by TCG in Normandy Format – Ambassador Grau

13:26 14.03.2020
Ukraine to tighten procedures for crossing disengagement line in Donbas to prevent COVID-19 spread - NSDC secretary

Ukraine to tighten procedures for crossing disengagement line in Donbas to prevent COVID-19 spread - NSDC secretary

11:44 12.03.2020
Transitional administration oversees de-communization of Donbas, Crimea after de-occupation – Drobovych

Transitional administration oversees de-communization of Donbas, Crimea after de-occupation – Drobovych

09:54 12.03.2020
Sides to give TCG list of people slated for mutual release, and as soon as possible – Zelensky's Office

Sides to give TCG list of people slated for mutual release, and as soon as possible – Zelensky's Office

18:19 06.03.2020
Restrictions to be introduced at checkpoints in Donbas from March 7 due to growing number of possible COVID-19 cases

Restrictions to be introduced at checkpoints in Donbas from March 7 due to growing number of possible COVID-19 cases

11:23 29.02.2020
One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas

15:50 27.02.2020
Some 70% of Ukrainians note lack of success of in resolving Donbas conflict - KIIS opinion poll

Some 70% of Ukrainians note lack of success of in resolving Donbas conflict - KIIS opinion poll

12:54 26.02.2020
Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas by unidentified explosive device – Defense ministry

Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas by unidentified explosive device – Defense ministry

10:58 25.02.2020
Enemy mounts five attacks on Ukraine's positions in Donbas on Feb 24

Enemy mounts five attacks on Ukraine's positions in Donbas on Feb 24

13:34 19.02.2020
Syvokho delays presentation of peace platform because of renewed hostilities in Donbas

Syvokho delays presentation of peace platform because of renewed hostilities in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Measures taken against COVID-19 outbreak shouldn't become additional obstacle to full, unimpeded access of SMM throughout Ukraine's territory – OSCE SMM

COVID-19 confirmed in Kyiv police chief Kryshchenko

Project of Consultative Council discussed by TCG in Normandy Format – Ambassador Grau

Regional Development Ministry, regional authorities discuss regional consolidation in six regions

Ukraine has 218 confirmed COVID-19 cases

LATEST

Three patients with COVID-19 recovered in Chernivtsi region, condition of others hasn't worsened over the day - Regional administration

Measures taken against COVID-19 outbreak shouldn't become additional obstacle to full, unimpeded access of SMM throughout Ukraine's territory – OSCE SMM

COVID-19 confirmed in Kyiv police chief Kryshchenko

Regional Development Ministry, regional authorities discuss regional consolidation in six regions

Austrian FM calls unpromising Russian attempts to lift sanctions due to COVID-19

Ukraine has 218 confirmed COVID-19 cases

IMF head announces increase in program for Ukraine when bills on withdrawal of banks, land market adopted

Some 196 COVID-19 cases registered in Ukraine

Derkach proposes NABU reorganization to Zelensky

Cabinet renames Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports into Ministry of Culture and Information Policy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD