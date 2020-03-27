TCG discusses security situation in Donbas, mutual release of detained persons in video format, no documents signed – President's Office

On March 26, the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) discussed the security situation in Donbas and the mutual release of detainees in a video conference format, no documents were signed at the meeting.

"The regular meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on the Peaceful Settlement of the Situation in Donbas, which, in connection with the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, was held in the form of a video conference," the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine said on Thursday.

The key issues raised by the Ukrainian party concerned the security situation in Donbas and the mutual release of detained persons.

The Ukrainian party reaffirmed its commitment to a sustainable and complete ceasefire and called on TCG participants to support this initiative. The work is also underway to form lists in the framework of the mutual release of detained persons. In addition, TCG participants continued consultations on the next areas of disengagement of forces and assets, primarily with regard to humanitarian criteria," the President's Office said.

Zelensky Office emphasized that no documents were signed during the TCG meeting on March 26.