12:51 25.03.2020

President's Office asks heads of Kyiv region's districts to assist military units with food

The President's Office has asked the heads of regional state administrations and the Kyiv City State Administration (KSCA) to ensure military units of Ukraine's Armed Forces on duty and engaged in COVID-19 epidemic work are provided with food.

The corresponding letter was sent to them by deputy head of the Office of the President, Hanna Kovalenko, because of the delay in signing contracts with companies providing food services in military units.

"Companies that were supposed to provide nutrition services to military units of the Armed Forces informed the Defense Ministry that in connection with the coronavirus and, as they consider, 'force majeure' they could not provide food. The Defense Ministry decided to extend until December 31, 2020 the contracts for the purchase of food services, which were in force in the previous year. The budget changes were approved by the Cabinet of Ministers. Now the changes are pending, pursuant to decisions to be made in parliament," she said.

Kovalenko noted that by prior arrangement with supply companies for military units, they continue to do so beyond the scope of contracts until March 25, 2020.

"Of course, in order to ensure uninterrupted supplies, the heads of the districts were involved to keep in contact with the military units stationed in their areas, and in any case assisted," Kovalenko said.

Tags: #covid_19 #armed_forces
